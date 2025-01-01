Few movie franchises have the staying power of the Fast & Furious movies. With a whopping ten films in just twenty-two years, the series has been through it all, from box office highs, to the ultimate low of Paul Walker's untimely death in 2013. Perhaps surprisingly, even after Walker died, the franchise continued on successfully, though it lost its family identity in the name of bigger and more over-the-top stunts. Each film tried to outdo itself, but audiences kept forking over their money for it. That all ended with Fast X in 2023, which was a box office dud. Now, for the final movie, Vin Diesel wants to switch things up and go back to what the first movie was like. That's a good idea, but sorry Vin, it's much too late.

'Fast X' Was a Surpising Box Office Misfire