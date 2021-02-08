Making a Fast & Furious movie for fans to enjoy is no easy feat. F9 director Justin Lin reminded us of this when, on Super Bowl Sunday, he shared a clip from the upcoming franchise installment which revealed all the work that went into making a four-second stunt shot go off smoothly. Lin shared the clip after the F9 Super Bowl trailer was released. In addition to teasing even more mind-blowing action and all of our fave characters coming back to kick serious butt, the trailer touted the return of the Fast & Furious franchise after getting a release date delay back in 2020.

The behind-the-scenes clip Lin shared on Sunday night shows us how one of the most bonkers shots in the F9 Super Bowl trailer was made. Basically, the shot we see in the trailer starts with a car speeding down the street. Suddenly, the car launches itself sideways into a storefront, careens through that store, and then busts out of another wall and through a truck. It's a reminder that the action of F9 will be turned up a few notches, with bigger action set pieces than we've seen in any of the previous Fast & Furious movies. Lin shared the behind-the-scenes clip on Twitter, revealing just how long it took to actually get this shot down pat: "One 4 second shot in #F9. 8 months of prep. 4 days of production. 3 cars destroyed. Work from over a hundred of the most dedicated and talented crew. Best job in the world!"

If this is the kind of dedication that went into making one single shot happen, then Fast & Furious fans should be excited to see what else this penultimate franchise installment has in store. As previously mentioned, we do know that a lot of Fast & Furious franchise faves will be back for this go-round, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, and Sung Kang. But as far as the action and how each of these stars will handle all of these big stunts? Well, we'll just have to wait and see.

F9 is currently scheduled for theatrical release on May 28. Check out Lin's jaw-dropping clip below. For more, check out our updated 2021 movie release calendar and the Super Bowl trailer for Nobody.

