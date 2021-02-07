Universal Pictures has released an action-packed new trailer for F9, the ninth installment in the Fast & Furious saga. The latest F9 trailer dropped ahead of Super Bowl LV on Sunday. This is just the latest tease we've gotten of the Fast & Furious movie following the release of new images featuring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sung Kang back in January. So, what does this new trailer for F9 show us?

Well, if there's one important message, it's that our favorite Fast & Furious family members are gearing up for a big return. F9 was originally scheduled for release all the way back in May 2020 and the last time we saw an extended trailer for the movie was — get this — January 2020 (not counting the Super Bowl trailer also released in 2020). So, to say F9 is ready to rock our worlds with a twisty, exciting return is putting it mildly.

This Super Bowl spot makes sure to remind us of every major star set to appear in F9, be it Diesel, Rodriguez, Kang, Charlize Theron (who reprises her role as the villain Cipher), Helen Mirren (who's back as Magdalene Shaw), or the movie's new big bad played by John Cena. And, in between shots of each member of the F9 cast just looking so ridiculously cool, there's plenty of high-octane shots teasing some of the thrilling set-pieces crafted by director Justin Lin and the rest of the F9 team. I don't know about you, but this new F9 trailer just got me even more hyped for its spring release — a thing I didn't even know was possible.

F9 is scheduled for release on May 8. Check out the action-packed Super Bowl spot below. For more, check out our updated 2021 movie release calendar.

Here's the official synopsis for F9:

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena).F9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster. The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

