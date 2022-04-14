There are obvious ways that the Fast & Furious franchise has forever shaped the world of cinema. For one thing, it turned Vin Diesel into a movie star while also ensuring that the word “corona” will never be uttered the same way ever again. But there are other subtler ways that this saga has had a profound impact on the world of cinema. This includes helping to solidify April as a viable launchpad for big movies. This may sound like a strange obscure feat, but just remember how April has become the home for two of the three biggest domestic opening weekends ever in just the last five years. That wouldn’t have been possible if Fast & Furious hadn’t revolutionized what movies could and couldn’t open in April.

Before Fast & Furious dropped the first weekend of April 2009, the fourth month of the year was not a go-to spot for launching big movies in the North American marketplace. Before this blockbuster’s debut, the biggest opening weekend ever in April was for the 2003 Adam Sandler comedy Anger Management. Counting that feature, only two movies had ever opened to over $40 million domestically this month and only three had managed to bow to over $30 million. The top ten biggest April openings ever used to include long-forgotten titles like the 2005 Amityville Horror remake and The Interpreter.

Why was April such a dead zone for movies? Mostly because it was seen as being sandwiched in between more viable months. May was when the summer moviegoing season started, April titles had the potential to get wiped out by whatever explosion-laden titles dropped in this viable month. Meanwhile, March, even before the days of it being home to Captain Marvel and The Batman, could still be counted on to deliver leggy sleeper hits like Erin Brockovich or the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Plus, March was home to Spring Break, when the desired youth demographic was free to spend money. This gave it another advantage over April, which was only occasionally home to holidays like Easter and Good Friday.

The dearth of pre-2009 blockbusters in the April marketplace meant that the first three Fast & Furious franchise installments never opened in this territory. All of these entries opened in June, a sweet spot for male-skewing blockbusters. The fourth movie, Fast & Furious, was originally supposed to follow in the footsteps of these prior films by opening in the middle of June 2009. But then a funny thing happened. Distributor Universal Pictures was shifting around its 2009 release schedule, which included delaying The Wolfman from its April 3, 2009 perch. The studio now needed something to open in early April instead.

With Fast & Furious already finished, not to mention initially set to open just two weeks before Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, an early April date suddenly looked extremely appetizing. Universal proceeded to announce this new launch date for Fast & Furious in December 2008, just four months before its new release date. This sudden shift in it release date was a bold strategy, to say the least. The Fast & Furious movies had not become $1+ billion worldwide juggernauts at that point, but the first two installments had been larger than nearly every movie released in April up to that point. It was fair to inquire if this signaled that the series was about to drop a serious drop in importance.

Of course, that never happened. Fast & Furious opened to a stunning $70 million on opening weekend, doubling pre-release expectations and setting a record for the biggest April debut ever. Much like 300 in March two years earlier, Fast & Furious had achieved the incredible feat of scoring summertime box office in the Spring. Rather than sinking to a new low for the saga by opening in a different timeframe than its predecessors, Fast & Furious had put the pedal to the metal and brought the franchise to new financial heights.

Reuniting the whole Fast & Furious crew, including Vin Diesel, for the first time since 2001 was always going to resonate with moviegoers, but the April launchpad had exacerbated the box office potential for this title. When April 2009 began, there weren’t any PG-13 action blockbusters in the marketplace. Though it may sound strange in a modern era where Morbius, Sonic, and Fantastic Beasts all open on three consecutive weekends, it had been months since 2009 moviegoers had a big-budget blockbuster to rally around. Rather than waiting for X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Star Trek in May, moviegoers could get their adrenaline fix now with Dominic Toretto and friends. An April date, in other words, allowed Fast & Furious to seize on a vacancy in the marketplace.

It wouldn’t take long for Hollywood to further exploit April as a strong site to debut blockbusters. The following year, Clash of the Titans also dropped on the first weekend of April, bowing to a little over $60 million in the process. The Fast & Furious team launched Fast Five over the final weekend of April 2011, setting another record for an April opening weekend in the process. And then the Marvel Cinematic Universe began to drop blockbusters in this timeframe with Captain America: The Winter Soldier in April 2014. If there was ever a signal that April was solidified as a go-to hotspot for blockbusters, this was it. Marvel would return to April as the launchpad for the third and fourth installments of the Avengers franchise, setting further box office records in the process.

The popularity of April was further heightened by Hollywood’s shift to releasing blockbusters all year round in the 2010s. As late as 2011, the first few months of the year belonged to smaller titles and kid’s films. It wasn’t long, though, before the likes of The Hunger Games and Gravity reaffirmed what Fast & Furious had proven: movies can make blockbuster sums anywhere. Hungry for hits, studios began launching big blockbusters any time of the year, including previously cursed corridors on the calendar like January and September.

Thanks to this shift in scheduling, the Hollywood landscape looks radically different than the one Fast & Furious zoomed into theaters back in 2009. Still, even after all this time, it’s easy to appreciate just what a monumental impact Fast & Furious’s box office success in April had on the film industry. It didn’t just reaffirm the financial viability of its franchise, it also revealed to Hollywood the untapped potential of launching hotly anticipated projects anywhere you could imagine. Even mega-blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame owe more than a tip of the hat to Fast & Furious for paving the way and redefining what was possible with regards to April moviegoing.

