As some highly successful movies launch long-running franchises, the shift in creative direction can often change the main character, for better or worse. The adrenaline-filled Fast & Furious series, starring Vin Diesel, started as a mid-sized budget Point Break-style knockoff about Los Angeles street car racing geared towards teens in the early 2000s. Today, it has evolved into a Mission: Impossible-style billion-dollar franchise with nine subsequent installments and one spin-off.

With each installment getting more fantastical than the next, the grounded elements that drove young audiences to the theaters in the summer of 2001 became lost with time. One notable (gear) shift is that of Diesel’s auto mechanic by day, street king by night anti-hero Dominic Toretto. Though the character retained his values of keeping "family" together, the real Dom was only seen in The Fast and the Furious. From that point on, the man audiences see on the screen is a completely different kind of protagonist.

Vincent Diesel's Dom Was Traumatized by His Past in 'The Fast and the Furious'

Image via Universal Studios

Dom kickstarted the franchise in 2001’s The Fast and the Furious opposite Paul Walker’s Officer Brian O’Connor. Both actors had established credits to this point, most notably Diesel’s performances in Saving Private Ryan and Pitch Black. Yet, neither actor had reached household name status when they appeared in the Rob Cohen-helmed action film. While the original installment was grounded in the practical stuntwork used in its high-energy car sequences, character relationships were at the core of the tale.

As a character, Dom had a DNA similar to Patrick Swayze’s Bhodi from Point Break. He exudes high confidence on the street as an unbeaten competitor that nearly everyone respects. However, Dom is haunted by the death of his father in a racing accident which he witnessed at a young age. His internal rage resulted in beating his father’s opponent to death, time in prison, and a lifetime ban from professional racing. Dom’s dark past eventually complicated his values in the present. While struggling to be a protective brother to his sister Mia (Jordana Brewster), Dom still operates within the criminal underworld to support their livelihood.

Dom’s jaded worldview only sees a ray of hope through the budding friendship with O’Connor, who initially goes undercover to investigate him. Though he infiltrates Dom’s crew to find out if he’s leading a series of truck heists, O’Connor comes around not only to Dom’s worldview of living life “a quarter mile at a time,” but also to his loyalty to family. Even when O’Connor is forced to reveal his identity to Dom, the mechanic-turned-professional thief cannot bring himself to do harm for self-preservation. O’Connor’s professional sacrifice to save Dom’s family and forego any arrests changes the nature of their complicated relationship to that of mutual respect, as opposed to the brotherhood they shared later in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Vin Diesel Has Become an Indestructible Superhero in the Fast & Furious Franchise

Close

The complexities in Diesel’s Dom were tossed aside by the time of his full return in the fourth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. By this time, the franchise had expanded to new characters and exotic locales outside L.A. The fourth movie was no exception, as Dom was still hijacking trucks overseas, only to return to the States to avenge the death of his love, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez). Rather than evolving naturally, Dom’s motivations jump around from vengeance (Fast & Furious) to executing the ultimate heist (Fast Five) and eventu