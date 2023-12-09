There aren't many modern movie franchises that have had quite the same trajectory as Fast & Furious. While originally envisioned as a group of loosely connected stories about street racing, the series has now turned into a major action franchise that rivals Mission: Impossible and James Bond. It might not be as consistent as those two, but Fast & Furious has assuredly carved a place for itself in the modern and ever-competitive franchise landscape.

The series has had a revolving door of directors, writers, and cast members, but Vin Diesel remains Fast & Furious' true auteur. Diesel has turned his character Dominic Toretto from a rogue anti-hero into a loving family man, providing the saga with an easy-to-root-for hero and making the stakes in each film feel increasingly personal. Each entry is unique, over-the-top, and often quite funny; however, some Fast & Furious movies are undoubtedly more rewatchable, whether because of their bombastic action setpieces, memorable villains, humor, or a mix of all these factors.

11 'F9' (2021)

Director: Justin Lin

Image via Universal Pictures

F9 certainly isn't the best film in the franchise, but it may be the weirdest. The ninth installment in the series introduces Dom's secret brother Jakob (John Cena); although he is initially intimidating, any threat that he presents disappears when, like many Fast villains, he decides to join Dom's side at the end. The film features some good action setpieces, including finally taking the franchise into space.

While theoretically, this should have made the film even more campy and fun, The Fast Saga's attempts to be self-aware fell flat. The series knew that it had jumped the shark, but Diesel continued to take the material way too seriously. F9 is the most absurd entry in an absurd franchise, but it's not enough to make it compelling or rewatchable.

10 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw' (2019)

Director: David Leitch

Image Via Universal Pictures

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw proved that there can be too much of a good thing. The film follows the characters Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) and Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) teaming up to take down a cybernetically enhanced soldier.

Shaw and Hobbs were fun in limited doses, but they weren't nuanced enough as characters to serve as the leads of an entire film. Listening to Statham and Johnson trade snarky lines with one another for over two hours quickly grew irritating, and the by-the-numbers plot didn't help. The sci-fi element also felt incongruent with the other films in the franchise despite Idris Elba's best efforts. Simply put, Hobbs and Shaw doesn't feel like a Fast & Furious film because it isn't one, and no amount of fast cars could fix that.

9 'Fast X' (2023)

Director: Louis Leterrier

Image via Universal

The latest film in the saga, Fast X sees Dom fighting Dante Reyes, a psychopathic criminal seeking revenge for his father's death. Reyes is the best type of Fast & Furious villain; he's evil just for the sake of it and won't become Dom's ally by the end of their journey together.

Fast X simply isn't a full story. The film is an obvious setup for a story that will likely be wrapped up in at least two sequels. The cliffhanger, which teased Dom getting revenge for the death of Jakob, feels like a cheap way to get audiences invested in the future of the series. Nonetheless, Fast X does earn rewatchability points thanks to the gleefully over-the-top performance by Jason Momoa as Reyes. Momoa is the film's best asset, going all-in with a deranged and larger-than-life take and crafting one of the best modern action villains.

8 'The Fate of the Furious' (2017)

Director: F. Gary Gray

Image via Universal Pictures

The Fate of the Furious was, unfortunately, the first film in the franchise after the death of Paul Walker. To make up for Walker's absence, The Fate and the Furious tried to deceive its viewers by having Dom temporarily "switch sides" in order to work with the new villain Cipher (Charlize Theron).

This was another cheap plot twist, as it was evident where Dom's true loyalties lay. However, Theron elevates the material and creates an instantly iconic action villain, effortlessly stealing the spotlight from an uncharacteristically subdued Diesel. Still, Walker was rarely given enough credit for how good he was as Brian O'Connor, as he added a sense of emotional realism that Diesel simply didn't. The saga took a while to find its footing again, making The Fate of the Furious a weird transition film.

7 '2 Fast 2 Furious' (2003)

Director: John Singleton

Image via Universal Studios

2 Fast 2 Furious embraced the ridiculous, but the 2003 sequel now looks tame compared to where the saga is now. The second film in the franchise set Dom aside and instead focused on Brian and his adventures with the new character Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson).

Director John Singleton of Boyz n the Hood fame actually allowed the series to focus on where it began originally: street racing. The stylistic visuals that Singleton added felt unique compared to the other films, and while the plot is overall weaker, 2 Fast 2 Furious succeeds when it comes to sheer entertainment value. Being the only film without Diesel's Toretto, 2 Fast 2 Furious feels incomplete, but it remains a worthwhile watch for fans of the saga.

6 'Fast & Furious' (2009)

Director: Justin Lin

Image via Universal Pictures

Fast & Furious may not be the most rewatchable film in the franchise, but it's certainly the most important. Justin Lin's second The Fast and the Furious film featured the reunion of Dom and Brian, and essentially transformed the series into more of an action saga, abandoning the street-level antics for more elaborate, globe-trotting adventures.

While the franchise would later get more ridiculous with its action set pieces and eccentric villains, Fast & Furious was the film that made that transition possible. The ruthless drug lord Arturo Braga (John Ortiz) represented the type of eccentric villain that The Fast and the Furious franchise would use more regularly. Meanwhile, the over-the-top action scenes and abundance of humor make for a pleasantly absurd watch.

5 'The Fast and the Furious' (2001)

Director: Rob Cohen

Image via Universal Pictures

Who would have thought back in 2001 that The Fast and the Furious would end up being one of the most influential films of the 21st century? The plot revolves around Brian, an undercover cop who infiltrates the world of street car racing, becoming the protege of experienced driver Dominic Toretto.

It's easy to look at where the series has gone and forget that the first film was a self-contained story. Rob Cohen created a fairly standard crime thriller that clearly drew influence from Kathryn Bigelow's work on Point Break. The action may not hold up as well, but The Fast and the Furious succeeded in establishing the conflicted friendship between Dom and Brian that would become so essential to the series.

4 'Fast & Furious 6' (2013)

Director: Justin Lin

Image via Universal

Fast & Furious 6 sees Dom and his family scattered around the globe, wealthy but unable to return home. Things change when Luke Hobbs approaches them with a deal to help him take down a gang of mercenary drivers in exchange for full pardons. Fast & Furious 6 is the platonic ideal of what a perfect The Fast and the Furious film looks like. The emotional hook came from Dom's connection to his old girlfriend, Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), while Luke Evans' terrific new villain kept things interesting.

The franchise would ultimately get a little too confusing because characters were constantly changing sides, but Fast & Furious 6 presented a fairly straightforward mission for Dom, Brian, and Hobbs. They simply had to work together to stop Shaw and his mercenaries to save Letty. Fast & Furious 6 is highly rewatchable thanks to its refreshingly straightforward premise and willingness to simply entertain.

3 'The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift' (2006)

Director: Justin Lin

Image via Universal Pictures

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift showed that things could've been quite different for the Fast Saga. Rather than centering the story on Dom or Brian, Justin Lin told an isolated story about the new driver, Sean Boswell (Lucas Black) and his adventures in Tokyo.

The stakes felt more personal than they ever had before, mainly because the story is more intimate and emotional; Sean was simply looking for a community of friends he had never had before. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift is particularly special because it introduced the fan-favorite character of Han Lue (Sung Kang). Tokyo Drift's self-contained, small-scale, compelling narrative makes it easy to revisit, especially for those not wanting to sit through the main series' increasingly complicated lore.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift Release Date June 16, 2006 Cast Lucas Black , Damien Marzette , Trula M. Marcus , Zachery Ty Bryan , Brandon Brendel , Daniel Booko Rating PG-13 Runtime 104 minutes

2 'Furious 7' (2015)

Director: James Wan

Image via Universal Pictures

The Fast and the Furious franchise was presented with a real dilemma due to the tragic real-life passing of Paul Walker. An essential part of the series' success, Walker had been in the whole thing from the beginning, becoming synonymous with the IP. His death left a significant impact on the loyal fans that had followed the franchise since that first film in 2001.

Although The Fast and the Furious franchise isn't exactly known for its emotional nuance, Furious 7 served as a perfect tribute to Walker and concluded Brian's character arc in a satisfying, beautiful, and cathartic way. As such, Furious 7 pretty much feels like a conclusion, the end of a long book that lasted more than a decade. The saga continued, but it felt like a new start, even if most of the same characters were around. Furious 7 is emotional but rewarding, a fan-favorite entry in a saga that is still going at full speed.

1 'Fast Five' (2011)

Director: Justin Lin

Image via Universal

Fast Five sees Brian and Dom eluding the authorities as best as possible. When a dangerous job in Brazil presents them with the opportunity to get back home, they take it. However, a dangerous businessman and a relentless federal agent will not make things easy for them.

The film took the franchise in a wildly different direction than it had ever gone before. While the previous films had been focused on drug lords and smaller crime conspiracies, Fast Five transformed the franchise into a heist series that felt reminiscent of Ocean's Eleven. This forced the characters to be more clever, and led to more creative uses of the car stunts. The introduction of Johnson as Hobbs also created a compelling onscreen rivalry with Diesel, which may have been influenced by the off-set tension between the two actors. Fast Five is thrilling, non-stop, action-packed, and endlessly entertaining, a film that remains fresh no matter how many times one rewatches it.

