While you wait with your engine revving for the premiere of Fast X, there’s nothing better to do than… play Fast X! This week, the Fast & Furious team launched an online 8-bit game titled Fast X: The End of the Road Begins. The game follows the story of the latest installment in the franchise: Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family get targeted by Dante (Jason Momoa), who’s seeking vengeance after a heist that Dom’s team pulled in Rio.

You can play the game on your web browser. In each phase, you’ll drive around some iconic locations from the Fast & Furious saga, including the streets of Brazil to Los Angeles and Rome. You take the reins of vehicles like Letty’s (Michelle Rodriguez) motorcycle and Dom and Dante’s car on high-speed chases through a series of obstacles that include holes, other cars and bombs. You can boost your velocity by acquiring nitro, money, or Dom’s cross on different lanes.

Fast X 8-Bit Game: Each Phase Mirrors a Moment From the Trailer

The game also features clips from scenes we’ve seen on the first Fast X trailer, including Dom’s powerful “Let’s race!” line that gets repeated several times. The scenes in the trailer serve as introductions for each phase, and it’s pretty easy to understand the context and who you are playing as in each round. That said, there’s nothing else for you to do except hit the gas and have fun at the Fast X: The End of the Road Begins game site.

The title of the game is also the logline for Fast X. The tenth movie also serves as Part 1 of the end of the long and successful franchise. The film series is set to cross the finish line in 2025 with its eleventh installment. Even though the next two movies will bring the flagship team to an end, it’s possible that the franchise moves on with spin-offs, like it did with Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. In any case, we’ll have to wait a little to find out what happens after Dom and his family do their final lap.

The star-studded cast of Fast X also features Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, Sun Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior, Charlize Theron, Alan Ritchson, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno. Louis Leterrier serves as director for the first time in the franchise after long-time director and screenwriter Justin Lin’s abrupt exit in early 2022.

Fast X premieres in theaters on May 19.

You can check out the Fast X: The End of the Road Begins announcement tweet below: