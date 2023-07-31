The Big Picture Fast X upped the ante, putting Dom and his family in unprecedented danger at the hands of a vengeful Dante Reyes.

Michelle Rodriguez's Letty unleashes her anger in an intense fight against Charlize Theron's Cipher, showcasing the characters' animosity.

The action scenes in the film were done using practical effects, adding to the authenticity and intensity of the fights.

With the release of Fast X this past spring, the Fast Saga upped the ante on the franchise like never before. Reuniting characters from all across the series, the tenth installment put Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family in danger like they have never been before, all at the hands of Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), who is out for revenge. Ahead of the film's digital and physical release in August, Collider is excited to exclusively premiere a behind-the-scenes look at one of the film's standout action scenes: a long-anticipated fight between Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Cipher (Charlize Theron).

In choreographing what producer Samantha Vincent refers to as a "battle royale," director Louis Leterrier says that the fight gets to the root of who the two characters are. Given the built-up animosity Letty understandably has for Cipher, whose actions have destabilized her family more than once, it's little surprise their one-on-one encounter escalates into an all-out brawl. "Letty's pretty angry," Rodriguez points out. Leterrier also emphasized that every element of the fight was done using practical effects, a statement seconded by Second Unit Director and Supervising Stunt Coordinator Olivier Schneider.

The clip also takes a look at Cipher's action scene early in the film, where she has to fight her way out of her own headquarters after Reyes turns all her own guards against her. The very premise of which Theron found thrilling. While the clip mostly looks at Letty and Cipher coming to blows, the pair of them actually wind up forming an uneasy alliance throughout the film, eventually escaping the black site they were stashed in and being rescued from the freezing Antarctica temperatures by none other than Gisele (Gal Gadot), seemingly risen from the dead.

What's Going On With Fast 11?

Fast X left off on several cliffhangers, with Dom and his son Little B (Leo Abelo Perry) standing in a valley while a dam explodes and crumbles above them, Letty and Cipher with Gisele in Antarctica, and the rest of the team on-board an airplane that was just shot out of the sky. A post-credit scene also revealed that Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) is another target on Reyes' list, a plot point that effectively brings Johnson back into the Fast Saga universe. Unfortunately, it'll be a while before we find out the fate of the Toretto family, as Fast X Part 2, directed once again by Leterrier, is not set to hit theaters until 2025. There will, however, be a Luke Hobbs-centric spin-off film to bridge the gap

Fast X is available on digital August 1, and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD August 8. Check out the exclusive behind-the-scenes clip below: