In the high-octane world of Fast X, under the direction of acclaimed filmmaker Louis Leterrier and led by the iconic Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, the film's budget breakdown takes center stage. With the immense success and commercial appeal of The Fast and the Furious franchise, each new movie comes with substantial expectations and demands.

Delving into the budget allocation of Fast X provides a fascinating insight into the scale and ambition of this blockbuster film. From the impressive salaries of the star-studded cast to its performance at the box office, the budget breakdown of Fast X showcases the considerable investment that goes into creating the franchise's latest installment.

Budget for 'Fast X' By Department

Fast X takes the crown as the most expensive film in the Fast franchise and one of the most expensive movies ever made. The latest installment in The Fast and the Furious movie franchise has set a significant benchmark with its budget. Unlike its predecessor, F9, which had a budget of $200 million, Fast X's budget stands at a staggering $340 million. This substantial increase can be attributed to various factors.

Firstly, the rising salaries of the entire cast and crew have played a role in driving up production costs. As the franchise has grown in popularity, the pay raises for the regular cast members throughout the series have contributed to the budget inflation. Moreover, the departure of the original director Justin Lin and the hiring of Louis Leterrier as the incoming director likely incurred additional expenses during the production process.

Global inflation has also impacted the budget, leading to general increases in production costs. Moreover, the film faced challenges related to the global shutdown because of the pandemic, necessitating testing requirements that added to the overall expenditure.

Another significant factor contributing to the high budget is the larger scale of action sequences in Fast X. As the franchise progresses, the stakes and spectacle have increased, demanding more resources and funding for the movie's impressive action-packed scenes.

Cast

As the Fast & Furious franchise grew, so did Diesel's fortune. With a string of nine films and one spin-off under its belt, the franchise's global box office earnings surpassed a remarkable $6 billion, and Diesel's net worth soared to an impressive $225 million, primarily accumulated through his twenty-year involvement with the Fast family.

The pinnacle of Diesel's earnings within the franchise was during the release of Furious 7, the highest-grossing and most successful Fast film, which rewarded him with a staggering $47 million salary in 2015, securing him the title of the world's third highest-paid actor. Fandomwire reports that despite the slight dip in The Fate of the Furious (F8), Diesel's earnings for each subsequent installment, including the latest release Fast X, stood at a substantial $20 million per film.

According to Koimoi, the cast of Fast X has seen a range of earnings for their roles in the film. Jason Momoa, portraying villain Dante Reyes, is taking home a substantial sum of $5 million. Surprisingly, Brie Larson's fee for her role amounts to a comparatively low $1 million. John Cena, who plays Jakob Toretto, has secured $2 million for his part in the movie.

On the other hand, Jason Statham is reported to have negotiated a hefty paycheck of $15 million for his involvement in Fast X. Michelle Rodriguez, who portrays Letty, has earned $2.5 million for her performance. Meanwhile, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris have commanded fees of $1 million and $600,000, respectively, for their roles in the film.

Cars

The Fast and Furious franchise is known for featuring expensive and high-performance cars. Although specific details about the car budget are not publicly disclosed, some of the vehicles in Fast X give us an insight into their hefty price tags.

One standout car featured in the film is the Pagani Huayra Tricolore, regarded as the pinnacle of luxury and performance. This special edition Huayra, created to honor the Italian Air Force, is an exceptionally rare vehicle, with only three ever produced. Its exclusivity contributes to its astonishing $6.5 million price, making it one of the most sought-after Italian supercars in the world. Given its rarity and value, it's unlikely to be involved in any car chases during the movie.

Another impressive car appearing in Fast X is the McLaren Senna, which Shaw will drive in the film. The Senna, a top model among McLaren's recent releases, is known for its exceptional performance and limited production run, with only 500 units ever made. With a price tag of $1 million, the McLaren Senna represents a significant investment in automotive excellence and further adds to the allure of Fast X's collection of high-end vehicles.

The Costs of Promoting 'Fast X'

While the exact promotion budget for Fast X remains undisclosed to the public, some of their marketing campaigns offer insights into the substantial investment put into their promotional endeavors.

One noteworthy example is the Fast X 2023 Super Bowl Commercial, which aired during the highly-watched Super Bowl broadcast. Airing a commercial during the Super Bowl comes with a hefty price tag, with the cost of a 30-second ad spot reaching $7 million in 2023.

To coincide with the NBA Playoffs, Fast X released a special featurette starring Bronny James, underscoring the franchise's central theme of family importance. With several NIL (name, image, likeness) agreements, Bronny James is valued at approximately $7.2 million. Moreover, reports indicate that he charges a substantial $46,000 per Instagram post.

How Much Did 'Fast X' Need to Make at the Box Office to Break Even?

To be deemed a success, Fast X needs to generate at least $850 million, following the general guideline that a movie should earn around 2.5 times its budget. Even though Fast X enjoys the advantage of being part of a top-rated franchise, its box office performance seems to say otherwise.

How Did 'Fast X' Do at the Box Office?

Although the film has crossed the $700 million mark in worldwide box office earnings, it falls slightly below the benchmark for being classified as a smash hit. The dip in momentum is primarily observed in the domestic market, where it has achieved a rather underwhelming gross of $145 million. Nevertheless, the movie's fortunes have turned around in the international markets, where the franchise's diverse appeal has historically led to exceptional success. Overseas, the film has garnered an impressive $558.6 million in gross, culminating in an overall total of $705 million.

Comparisons to 'Fast X'

Fast X has seen success in international markets, amassing $501 million in gross, surpassing previous films such as Fast Five. However, it falls behind subsequent installments like Fast & Furious 6 ($550 million), Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw ($586 million), and F9 ($546 million) in terms of overseas earnings. Despite being the third-highest-grossing film of the year globally, Fast X has experienced a decline in domestic performance, ranking eighth among other franchise films. Notable competitors like Creed III ($156 million), John Wick: Chapter 4 ($187 million), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($214 million) have surpassed its domestic gross. While Fast X strives to surpass previous global achievements, its lower domestic performance could pose a challenge in achieving new milestones.