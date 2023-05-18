Fast-en your seatbelts. It's about to be a bumpy ride. Fast X, the latest in the high-octane thrill-ride franchise from Universal is about to cross the start line in the race for box office supremacy this weekend. The movie is projected to open to $60 million or more in North America and at least $220 million at the international box office. Initial indications are that the addition of Jason Momoa as new franchise villain Dante will be a big factor in drawing audiences for new director Louis Leterrier.

Based on those initial numbers, Fast X — which is meant to be the penultimate film in the series — is in pole position to capture around $280 million from its first weekend of release around the globe. The initial domestic projections are just below 2021's F9, which opened to $70 million and ended its run with a domestic $173 million. However, the movie was hampered by COVID restrictions when attendance was still limited due to capacity strangulation, and a lack of audience desire to leave their homes.

The franchise remains extremely popular at the international box office. F9 and the spin-off starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, Hobbs and Shaw, both hit $550 million overseas, while 2017's Fate of the Furious breached the $1 billion mark, and Fast X's mammoth $340 million production budget means the film is going to have to hit some pretty high speeds in order to make that money back.

Image via Universal

When Is Fast X Coming to Theaters?

Fast X brings back recurring cast members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, and Scott Eastwood. Besides Momoa, the newcomers' cast also includes The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, and Puerto Rican legend Rita Moreno as Dom’s grandmother.

Fast X is the first chapter of a two-part story that’s set to bring the franchise to an end. Fast X is set to be part one of a two-part story that will conclude the Fast and Furious franchise after two decades. After both writing and directing the previous installment, F9: The Fast Saga, Justin Lin was fully expected to be on board behind the camera for the final two films in the franchise. However, after disagreements on set, Lin quit the director’s chair, being replaced by Leterrier, the French director best known for his work on The Incredible Hulk and The Transporter series with Fast star Statham.

Fast X drifts into theaters on May 19. Check out one of its many trailers down below.