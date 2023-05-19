The summer movie season continues strong with the release of Fast X, and it appears may be some gas left for the franchise as Deadline reports that the latest installment has kicked off with $7.5 million from Thursday previews, with tracking aiming for a $60 million opening weekend. This would put the film slightly above the previews for F9, the previous installment of the franchise, which earned $7.1 million before fully opening to $70 million domestically.

Despite tracking ahead of F9, the Thursday preview numbers still fall behind other installments of the franchise, such as Furious 7, which earned $15.8 million and opened to $147.1 million, and Fate of the Furious' $10.4 million before its overall $98.7 million debut. While numbers point to a declining interest domestically, the franchise remains strong in overseas territories, with international numbers tracking toward a $235 million debut.

Despite falling behind other installments, the numbers so far point to a healthy start for the film. However, with a staggering budget of $340 million, it's going to be an interesting journey to see how much more of a draw the franchise can pull, especially with its cliffhanger ending promising that more from the story is on the way. It remains too early to see if word-of-mouth will help the film maintain some staying power in the following weeks, especially with so much competition on the way, but with the appearance of Jason Momoa as the movie's villain serving as a big draw, the franchise may still have some fuel left in the tank this summer.

'Fast X' is Only the Beginning of the End

It's been over 20 years since the release of The Fast and the Furious, and the franchise has come a long way with nine additional sequels and a spin-off film. However, despite its long-lasting legacy, Fast X promises that the end of the franchise is near, with earlier reports stating that the movie is only the first chapter of a three-part finale. It remains to be seen how much bigger the film series can get, but with its post-credits scene teasing the return of a fan-favorite character, perhaps the next installment will prove itself as another defining action-packed entry to the franchise. Only time will tell, but until then, fans can dive into another cinematic outing with Dom Toretto and family with Fast X, which is now playing in theaters.

