The conclusion of the Fast Saga is speeding towards us, as the first part of its conclusion is heading to theaters on May 19 in the form of Fast X. One of the major additions to the cast this time around will be the Academy Award-winning actress, Brie Larson, who is making her debut in the franchise that is all about family, street racing and the occasional heist. While details about the role her character will play in the role of the upcoming blockbuster, the actress began to tease who the inspiration was behind the role of Tess. During an interview with Harper's Bazaar, it was revealed that Larson based her character on Diesel's eight-year-old daughter, who was wearing a "Good Vibes Only" jacket when they met, prompting Larson to wear the same jacket in the film.

That would be quite an adorable origin for someone who will be surrounded by exploding cars on a daily basis, but when it is time for Tess to take over the screen, her presence won't resemble the cute inspiration behind her. In Fast X, Larson's character will need to prove herself as a good ally to Dom Toretto's (Vin Diesel) family. Considering that the group has been through decades of adventures, if they trust her enough to consider her an ally, that could only mean that the character is more than ready to protect the world from what's coming. And the threat that is speeding her way to the Toretto house is someone the crew is already familiar with.

Charlize Theron will reprise her role as Cipher, a criminal mastermind and cyber-terrorist who doesn't care about how many people will try to stop her. She previously got in the way of the Toretto family during the events of The Fate of the Furious and F9. During the eighth installment, the villain manipulated Dominic into working for her, as shown in the promotional material for the film as a potential heel turn for the franchise's protagonist. The family was able to recover their beloved action hero, but Cipher managed to escape their final confrontation.

Will Fast X Be the End of the Road?

If you have been a fan of the franchise ever since Fast & Furious raced its way to the big screen in 2001, don't worry, the latest installment won't be the conclusion of the series. But you must be warned, the crew's final adventure might be closer than you think. The ending of the new movie is meant to set up one final race for the Toretto family, with the eleventh installment of the Fast Saga set to premiere in theaters in the next couple of years, closing out the story that began twenty-two years ago.

Before you head out to theatres on May 19 to watch Fast X, you can check out the official trailer for the film below: