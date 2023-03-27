The identity of Brie Larson's character in the upcoming Fast X has been kept somewhat vague to date, with her name - Tess - being the only real detail revealed other than the fact she has a close friendship with Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto.Now, however, Larson has given more details for the first time about the key role she'll be playing in the penultimate edition of the Fast saga. In an exclusive interview with Total Film, the Academy Award-winning actress shared insight into her position within the series.

Larson revealed that her character is actually the daughter of Kurt Russell's Mr. Nobody, a shady and covert agent who has appeared in the previous three movies - Fast & Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious and F9: The Fast Saga - who was last seen in flashback during the previous movie, in which he helped Sung Kang's Han Seoul-Oh fake his own death.

After capturing Charlize Theron's villainous Cipher at the beginning of F9, his plane was show crashing in Montecito, but an update or confirmation on his fate was never conveyed to the audience. And as we know, if you never see a body, nothing is off the table.

Tess is Mr. Nobody's daughter. She is technically Agency, but she's kind of a bridge, in a way. She doesn't go along with the way that the Agency's headed now that her father isn't there. She believes in the legacy that her father set up, which is standing with Dom and standing with the Toretto family, and is fighting for that. Dom knows that she has a strong mind and definitely respects that she's gone out of her way to talk to him and wants to build trust. What he asks of Tess is a test. Like, if it's an impossible task, and she can get it done, then that's family for life.

Tess Brings a Little Bit of Mystery to the Fast Family

Larson also described the personality of Tess, and what she would bring to the Fast family in terms of her character traits. "I would say Tess is a little bit of a mystery. She is part of the Agency, but she also goes rogue and edges more towards the family side, but that means she has a lot to prove," said Larson. "When Dom gives her an impossible task that's going to require a lot of thought and effort and also is putting herself at risk, she doesn't question it. I think that shows who she is, that she's willing to go to those lengths. She agrees to do it because she wants to show up for this family the way that her father did. She's also really intelligent. Tess plays the game well. She's not afraid of going on her own mission to do what she feels is right in her heart."

