Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for Fast XWhen The Fast and the Furious premiered in theaters in 2001, it seems almost impossible to imagine that anyone could have predicted how massive of a franchise it has become. What started as a fairly straightforward racing action movie has blossomed into a massive multi-billion dollar franchise with an ever-evolving universe. To this day, there have been nine films in the Fast and Furious series, ten if you include the Hobbs and Shaw spin-off film, and the franchise, isn't going anywhere quite yet.

The tenth, and supposedly penultimate, official Fast film is officially here with Fast X (or Fast & Furious 10, however, you want to call it), as the Fast Family looks to face their toughest adversary yet, Dante, the psychopathic son of an old foe. If you didn't have time to catch up with Fast and Furious films before this entry, and you'd rather have a brief rundown of where we left off with these characters in F9, we got you covered. To get a full rundown of the cast and characters of Fast X, including both familiar favorites and exciting newcomers, all you have to do is check the guide below.

Editor's Note: This piece was updated on May 19, 2023.

Fast X Release Date 2023-05-19 Director Louis Leterrier Cast Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Jason Momoa, John Cena

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto

It should come as a surprise to no one that the face of the series would be returning for the tenth film in the saga. It's quite interesting to think that a character as iconic and well-known as Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto wasn't really the main character of the franchise until the fourth installment with the confusingly titled Fast and Furious (2009). Dom was only a side character of the original 2001 film and didn't even appear in either 2 Fast 2 Furious or The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Regardless, Dom became the character that the series revolves around for a reason, with him starting as a humble street racer and mechanic into a full-blown over-the-top action hero.

In 2001, Dom ran a small street racing crew along with his sister, Mia Toretto, and his longtime girlfriend, Letty Ortiz. It was around this time that he met Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker); an undercover officer who Dom would go on to have a lifelong friendship with. O'Conner, in a way, became Dom's gateway into an action-packed world of drug cartels, international heists, and vengeful assassins. Dom probably thought he had faced every type of criminal out there until he met Cipher; a world-class hacker who blackmailed Dom, killed his former girlfriend, Elena, and turned his long-lost brother, Jakob, against him and the crew. By the end of F9, Cipher is still at large, and it's up to Dom and his family to take her down. Letty and Dom are currently raising Dom's son Brian, that is until he falls into the wrong hands.

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

If Dominic Toretto is the king of the "Fast Saga", then Michelle Rodriguez's Letty Ortiz is undoubtedly the queen. Like Dom, Letty has been with the franchise since the very beginning, and she also didn't appear in the following two films. The franchise's fourth installment, Fast & Furious, begins with the shocking revelation that Letty has died. This turned out not to be the case in her resurrection in Fast 5, where she contracted amnesia and viewed Dom and her friends as enemies for a short time until she regained her memory again. Since being reunited with Dom, Letty has been with her true love on every one of their adventures, even helping Dom raise his and Elena's son after rescuing him from Cipher.

Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto

Though she may not be as recognized as Dom or Letty, Jordana Brewster's Mia Toretto has been with the series as long as they have. Wherever Dom goes, Mia is surely not far behind, having the same level of gearhead smarts that run in the rest of the family. This became especially apparent when Mia met Brian O'Conner, and the two instantly had a connection. She and Brian almost instantly became inseparable, even having two kids of their own together, making the Toretto family just that much bigger. Mia took a brief hiatus to presumably spend some time with her family and sat out The Fate of the Furious, but she eventually returned for F9 and will be a participant in Fast X.

Now would be a good time to mention that even though Paul Walker tragically passed away prior to the release of Furious 7, the character of Brian O'Conner is still alive in the saga's universe, living a happy retired life and still joining Dom and the family for their regular get-togethers. In a conversation with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, Brewster spoke about the possibility of seeing Brian and Mia's children in future Fast films saying:

“I would love to explore Mia and Jakob’s relationship further. I feel like we touched upon the fact that I was in communication with him without Dom knowing and that’s a big betrayal and we never really addressed it. I also would love to explore, what is my relationship to Jakob? And I also think I have these teenage kids that I’ve sort of, for lack of a better word, quarantined, and are they breaking out? What are they doing? Because they’ve got the Toretto blood in them too and so, what does that look like for them and how does Mia manage that? I’d love to see that dynamic come out as well.”

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce

Even a franchise as goofy as the Fast franchise needs its own comic relief character, and Tyrese Gibson fulfills that role to a tee as Roman Pearce. Roman first appeared in 2 Fast 2 Furious, where he went undercover alongside his long-time friend, Brian O'Conner. Roman would then return again years later for Fast 5 when Dom and Brian recruit him for a job, and he's been with the crew ever since. Unlike his best friend and closest confidant, Tej, Roman is brash, reckless, and not the brightest tool in the shed, but his charismatic personality and uncanny ability to make his friends laugh make him an invaluable member of the family. In an interview with Collider, Gibson has revealed that Fast X and its sequel are going to "touch a lot of continents", taking action across the world.

Ludacris as Tej Parker

Ludacris has been involved in the series for as long as Tyrese Gibson has. In fact, the character of Tej has appeared in every film that Roman has. Tej also made his debut in 2 Fast 2 Furious, where he was running races that Brian and Roman were participating in. Also like Roman, Tej was invited to join Dom's crew for their big heist in Fast 5.

He's the polar opposite of Roman in every way. He still has his moments of charisma and humor, but he more serves as the brains behind the group, both under the hood of a muscle car and behind a computer. The two have done some crazy stuff together, including going to space. What Tej and Roman will get up to next is a mystery, but it'll be hard to top the time when they went into space in F9.

Sung Kang as Han Seoul-Oh

It's hard enough for anyone to die in this series, and it honestly seems just as difficult for already dead characters to stay dead. Sung Kang plays Han Seoul-Oh, named after a certain sci-fi scoundrel, which is even funnier now since Kang recently joined the Star Wars universe with Obi-Wan Kenobi. Han's introduction to the franchise is a bit more unusual. He first appeared in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift as a main character, but we find out later that Tokyo Drift actually takes place after Fast & Furious 6 despite being the third film in the series. Han chronologically started out as another member of Dom's crew in Fast & Furious, quickly becoming a fan favorite before he departed the crew for Tokyo after the death of his girlfriend Gisele (Gal Gadot). Once there, he was presumably killed in an explosion caused by an assassin with a grudge, Deckard Shaw.

Han's demise, now in the context of the fourth, fifth, and sixth movies, kickstarted the "Justice for Han" social media campaign, demanding the character return. Their wishes were granted in F9, where Han finally made his return, admitting that he faked his death after a meeting with shadow operative leader, Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell). After he helps Dom and the gang, we last saw Han pay a visit to Deckard Shaw.

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey

Tej may be the historic smarty of the group, but Ramsey certainly gave him a run for his money when she first appeared in Furious 7 when Ramsey joined the crew, played by Game of Thrones alum, Nathalie Emmanuel.

Ramsey is an ingenious hacker, as proven through her creation of "God's Eye", a program capable of hacking into virtually anything with an electronic pulse. After the crew helps her in Furious 7, Ramsey became a full-fledged member of the group, though she has taken a more passive, backseat role in the franchise's overarching story (though in terms of hacking skill, she's probably the only one who can truly go toe to toe with Cipher). She has become a romantic interest for both Roman and Tej, but she says she'll only date the first one who can guess her last name. Check out our interview with Emmanuel here for more.

Charlize Theron as Cipher

Charlize Theron probably knows her way behind the wheel, having appeared in Mad Max: Fury Road, but she's taken on a more authoritarian role as the current main villain of the saga. Every major blockbuster franchise has a "big bad" pulling the strings from behind the scenes, and Cipher fits that description to a tee. Who Cipher really is and what her motivations are behind her evil acts aren't known at this point, but what is clear is that she's a cyberterrorist with immense reach and power.

She is a full-blown anarchist who wants to see the world plunge into complete chaos, even blackmailing and manipulating Dom by kidnapping his infant son and killing the boy's mother. Regardless of if her grudge against Dom is personal or just being done out of necessity, Cipher takes it a step further by using Jakob Toretto against his own family. Her cunning is an effective deterrent against the Fast Family's brute force, but in Fast X, she is left without a team; leading her to reluctantly turn to Dom and his family for help.

Scott Eastwood as Little Nobody

For the last few entries of the series, Dom and the crew received a lot of assistance from Mr. Nobody, a shadow operative whose near-endless resources at his disposal are as mysterious as his identity. In Fast X, it's possible that the torch may be being passed down to new blood.

Little Nobody, played by Scott Eastwood, first appeared in The Fate of the Furious, serving as an experienced assistant to his superior, Mr. Nobody. He tries to portray himself as a by-the-book boy scout, which clearly is not going to fly in a franchise like this. He's returning for Fast X, which combined with the assumed death of Mr. Nobody during a plane crash in F9, could mean that Little Nobody has become the new Mr. Nobody.

Rita Moreno as Abuelita Toretto

The first new face joining the series is someone of entertainment industry royalty, EGOT recipient Rita Moreno, who is showing no signs of stopping her acting career at the age of 90 years young. If Dom Toretto's favorite subject of family is any indication, this probably means that Moreno's character is his favorite person. She'll be playing the grandmother of the family, a supposedly vital figure in his and his siblings' lives. How active of a role she'll have, we'll just have to see, but it's nice to see such a beloved actor join such a massive franchise.

Jason Momoa as Dante

In one of the most appropriate casting decisions the franchise has ever made, we have Jason Momoa (Aquaman) joining the Fast series in Fast X. The DCEU star has confirmed that he'll be portraying Dante in Fast X who will be allied with Cipher. Dante is the jaded son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), who is now seeking vengeance for his father after he was killed by Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) in Fast Five. Momoa is a hugely popular name in the industry these days, having broken into the mainstream by playing Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and then going on to play one of the members of the Justice League. Whatever his character turns out to be like, we're sure Momoa is going to make it spectacular.

John Cena as Jakob Toretto

John Cena entered the Fast and Furious franchise in F9: The Fast Saga as Dom and Mia's estranged brother Jakob, who previously worked as an agent for Mr. Nobody before going rogue, teaming with Cipher, and seeking vengeance on his brother. At the end of the ninth film, he made amends with Dom and is now on the run, but from the trailer, it seems that Jakob will now be working side-by-side his brother and sister.

Helen Mirren as Queenie Shaw

Academy Award Winner Helen Mirren is returning to the Fast & Furious franchise for the fourth time following her appearances in The Fate of the Furious, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and F9: The Fast Saga. She is the mother of the Shaw siblings and the leader of a female militia.

Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw

After making his Fast debut in the post-credits scene of Fast & Furious 6, presumably killing off the fan-favorite character Han, serving as the villain in Furious 7, becoming part of the family in The Fate of the Furious, getting his own spin-off in Hobbs & Shaw, and popping up in the post-credits scene of F9, Jason Statham is back as Deckard Shaw and will be joining Dom's crew once again. That being said, his interactions with Han shall be, let's just say interesting.

Brie Larson as Tess

Following in the footsteps of Charlize Theron, Rita Moreno, Helen Mirren; Brie Larson is the latest Academy Award-winning actress to join the Fast & Furious franchise. In Fast X, Larson will play Tess a rogue agent from the Agency who seemingly teams up with Dom and his family after they butt heads with the Agency's new leader. She is also the daughter of Mr. Nobody, seemingly suggest

Alan Ritchson as Agent Rimes

Jack Reacher himself Alan Ritchson will also be joining the star-studded cast of Fast X. Ritchson will play Agent Rimes, Mr. Nobody's successor as the head of the Agency. Unlike Mr. Nobody, Rimes doesn't get along that easily with Dom and his crew, which leads to even more conflict ahead.

Daniela Melchior as Isabela Neves

The Suicide Squad breakout star Daniela Melchior will also be entering the high-speed world of Fast & Furious in the tenth installment. Melchior plays Isabela Neves, the younger sister to Elena Neves, Dom's deceased girlfriend and the mother of his son.

Leo Abelo Perry as Brian Toretto

Leo Abelo Perry is another new cast member, but he'll be playing a familiar character; Brian, the son of Dom and Elena, who first showed up as an infant being held captive by Cipher in The Fate of the Furious. He now lives with Dom and Letty after Elena was killed by Cipher.

Pete Davidson as Bowie

The hit Peacock series Bupkis, a satirical take on the life of Pete Davidson, had an episode where Davidson has to do a favor for Vin Diesel if he wishes to be cast in the next Fast and Furious film. Though the show is entirely fictional (even involving Davidson and his friends getting into a Fast and Furious style chase themselves), it looks like the Saturday Night Live alumni did make his way into Fast X.

Davidson plays the character of Bowie, a hacker with a history with Ramsey. Bowie runs an internet cafe, which is actually a front for all manner of hacking trouble that he and his crew get up to.

Gal Gadot as Gisele Yashar

Gal Gadot was with the Fast & Furious franchise long before she became a household name thanks to her starring role as Wonder Woman. Though her character of Gisele seemingly died in Fast & Furious 6, but just like her romantic partner Han, she is miraculously alive and well.

Gisele was once a member of Israeli Intelligence before becoming an agent of the cartel. When her life is saved by Dom, she decides to leave her life of crime behind for a nobler purpose, being recruited by Mr. Nobody for the Agency. It didn't take long for Gisele to start a relationship with Han, even going as far as to seemingly sacrifice herself to save him from harm. However, in her brief appearance in Fast X, it's clear that she is alive and well. It's only a matter of time before we see how Han will react to her survival.

Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs

No, this is not a typo. Despite a long-standing feud with Vin Diesel and numerous claims he was done with the mainline series, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is, in fact, in Fast X, reprising his beloved role of Luke Hobbs.

Hobbs was introduced to the franchise in Fast 5, being introduced as a ruthless and accomplished lawman who has been brought in to stop Dom and his team. Hobbs eventually becomes a reluctant ally to Dom's family, seeing them as a lesser evil than other world-ending threats. Hobbs has since appeared in every entry in the franchise except F9, following reported drama between Johnson and the rest of the main cast. That said, he is the first and only character to get his own spin-off film set in the Fast and Furious universe with Hobbs & Shaw.

Hobbs's role in Fast X is short and sweet, having a phone call with Dante before giving a wink and a smile to the camera, clearly indicating that he'll be back in either a Hobbs & Shaw sequel or the upcoming eleventh film in the main franchise.

