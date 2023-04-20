Fast X, the next installment in the long and storied Fast & Furious franchise, has officially hit the road ahead of the first part of the two-film conclusion to the series that is set to hit theaters on May 19, 2023. As the film enters its last month before drifting into theaters, a collection of new posters of all the major stars in the film has been revealed showcasing the film's leads as they all gear up for a race to end.

In all, there are a total of 14 posters released for the next installment in the blockbuster action series, all of which follow a similar template as all three of them feature a close-up shot of the three characters sitting behind the wheel of their car. Each of the posters features a new or returning cast member, including some of the epic film's heavy-hitters: Returning series star Vin Diesel as well as newcomers Aquaman star Jason Momoa with Captain Marvel lead Brie Larson. Diesel returns as longtime series protagonist Dom Torretto while both Momoa and Larson are appearing for the first time in the series and have major connections to past characters. Momoa will serve as the film's main villain playing the character Dante, who is the son of Herman Reyes, the villain of Fast Five with his son now coming after Dom and his family for revenge. Larson, on the other hand, plays Tess, the daughter of Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell), a longtime ally dating back to Furious 7 and having most recently appeared in F9: The Fast Saga.

Having started filming in April 2022, these new posters of Fast X put the central characters in the spotlight as they prepare to battle in the next outing of the increasingly ludicrous film franchise. Fast X is set to be the first part of a two-part conclusion to the long-running (or driving) film franchise with the next film currently under the working title of "Fast and the Furious 11," though given the series history we can expect a more unique name will surely be announced before the film's release, having recently been confirmed to have Louis Leterrier, the director of Fast X who took over directing on Fast X from Justin Lin is set to return for the follow-up.

The Family Is Back Together, With New Faces On The Way

The cast members of Fast X is an all-star ensemble that features Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, Lucas Black, Shad "Bow Wow" Moss, Jason Tobin, and Anna Sawai. Diesel has also previously confirmed Cardi B to be returning for the final story. The story of this film will flesh out the backstory of Dom and delve into the relationships of his family, building off the brotherly conflict between Dom and Jakob Toretto (John Cena). Other new cast members attached to this focus on the Toretto family include Puerto Rican legend Rita Moreno playing Dom’s grandmother and Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) seemingly having a possible connection due to some BTS images released back in May 2022 with both of them making their series debut. As for other series debuts, Alan Ritchson (Reacher) is also attached to the project.

Fast X is set to arrive in theaters on May 19, 2023. You can check out the brand-new posters for the upcoming film down below.

