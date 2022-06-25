Actress Daniela Melchior has taken to her Instagram to unveil a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Fast X. In the photo, she's with none other than Vin Diesel himself, in a pose that looks as if she's doing his makeup. She refers to Diesel in the caption as her "big bro," further supporting previous set photos that have hinted at her being a member of the Toretto family.

Those earlier photos showed a rosary tattooed on Melchior's character's wrist, and this new photo shows what looks to be a centipede on her upper arm. Both she and Diesel are in wardrobe that looks primed for an action scene, complete with tactical boots and light clothing. And even though the photo shows the blue screen setup and sound stage for special effects, the duo could be in a tropical setting based on the cobblestone flooring and palm tree in the background.

Melchior's caption of "Always have your back big bro" could of course just be a knock to the franchise's theme of family, with several Hollywood names laughing and pointing jabs in the actress's comment section. Her The Suicide Squad director James Gunn replied with a laughing emoji, while foreign actors Marta Gil and Luis Borges also got in on the fun. Based on Melchior's previous Instagram post with her stunt double, filming should be wrapping up soon. Production began back in April, and it remains to be seen if the concurrent production with the franchise's eleventh and final installment will still immediately follow. That tidbit had been reported last year by star Tyrese Gibson.

Fast X had a bit of a tumultuous time getting its filming underway, with F9 director Justin Lin stepping down over creative difficulties with Diesel. Louis Letterier (The Incredible Hulk, Now You See Me) has come in to oversee the film, with Lin staying on as a producer. The plot for this tenth film is unknown at the moment, though it's expected to pick up where the previous film left off. Gibson has claimed that the film will both "touch a lot of continents" and return to its street racing roots from the early films.

Production difficulties aside, Fast X has added several impressive names to its cast. Jason Momoa portrays the film's villain, while Brie Larson and Alan Ritchson have been cast in mystery roles. None other than Rita Moreno has been tapped to play Toretto's grandmother, a role that the Academy Award winner should slide into with ease. Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, and Jason Statham are all set to reprise their roles from previous films.

Fast X races into theaters on May 19, 2023.