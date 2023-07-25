The Big Picture Fast X, the latest installment in the franchise, introduces Dante, the toughest villain Dom has ever faced, played by Jason Momoa.

Despite a slightly underwhelming domestic run, the movie's strong worldwide box office collection indicates fans' love for the legacy characters and big set pieces.

The movie ends with a cliffhanger, and the next installment will bring back familiar faces as the franchise takes a different direction, promising both satisfaction and surprise.

Fast X is among a few long-running franchises that made an undeniable mark on the box office this year. Before Barbenheimer fever gripped fans around the world, the Vin Diesel-led feature hyped fans with legacy trailers, intriguing characters, and a dose of high-octane vehicular action and also marked the beginning of the end of the road for Dom and his family. Now the movie is soon coming to digital and Blu-ray so that fans can spend more time with their favorite characters.

What’s Fast X About?

Billed as the “beginning of the end of the road” for the long-running franchise and its numerous characters, Fast X presents Dante, the toughest villain Dom has ever faced. Played by Jason Momoa to wild perfection, Dante is the unpredictable ghost from Dom’s past, and his charisma makes him unlike any other nemesis that the family has ever encountered and makes him so unpredictable. He hurts Dom where it’ll hurt the most and goes behind his son and other crew members, starting a chain reaction, the effects of which will be seen in the next installment.

While the movie had a rather underwhelming domestic run, its worldwide box office collection remained pretty strong, indicating fans' love for the legacy characters and big set pieces. With the cliffhanger ending of the story, the events will continue with the next iteration. Director Louis Leterrier previously teased the next installment to Collider, revealing, “we know exactly where the franchise ends today. We know where we're ending. The roads we're going to take are going to be different, but we know where it all ends, and I know as a fan it's both sort of satisfying and truly surprising.” With some surprise reveals at the end of Fast X, fans can expect the next feature to bring back more familiar faces.

Image via Universal

Leterrier directed the movie from a script by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau. Along with Diesel and Momoa, the movie features returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood. Further rounding off the cast are Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, along with newcomers Brie Larson as Tess, Alan Richtson as Aimes, Daniela Melchior as a Brazilian street racer, and Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia’s Abuelita.

Fast X arrives on digital on August 1 and on 4K and Blu-ray on August 8. You can check out our conversation with Rodrigues down below: