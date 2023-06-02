Get ready to enjoy one of the biggest movies of the year from the comfort of your own home, when Fast X arrives to digital platforms in a matter of days. According to the Microsoft Store, the latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise will be available for purchase on digital providers starting on June 9. The explosive action from a mission that took the main characters for a ride all over the world will now be a click away, as it continues to race past box office milestones during its theatrical release. And the Toretto family has never faced a threat like the one that's coming after them.

Jason Momoa took a break from ruling Atlantis to chase Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family through a sequence of complicated plans. The actor portrayed Dante Reyes, a new antagonist set to surprise the crew of the Saga with his unconventional tactics and elevated fighting skills. Working alongside one of their most ruthless enemies, Cipher (Charlize Theron), Dante will do everything in his power to eliminate the Toretto family, bringing a sense of urgency to a story that is about to reach its conclusion. You never know who you might run into when you step behind the wheel in this universe.

As the team behind Fast X knew they had to deliver a big spectacle to satisfy the audience's expectations regarding the franchise, new, surprising additions to the cast were selected in order to take the action to a different level. Brie Larson made her Fast & Furious debut in the sequel, when she played Tess. The curious thing about her character is the fact that she turned out to be the daughter of Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell), a character that had previously crossed paths with the Toretto family. Tess would eventually help the crew to protect themselves from Dante.

The End of the Road

Vin Diesel surprised the entire world when he recently revealed that Fast X would mark the first chapter of a trilogy that would serve as the grand conclusion to the Fast & Furious Saga. Apparently, this plan wasn't always what the actor and the studio had hoped for but, as they found themselves placing the finishing touches on Fast X, they realized they would need more time to properly tell the story of the Toretto family's final bow. A release date hasn't been announced for the next installment, but it is rumored to arrive at some point in 2025.

