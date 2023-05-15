Director Louis Leterrier was afraid to work on Fast X, as he feared that the behind-the-scenes drama of the production could drag his name in the mud. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub, Leterrier talked about his apprehensions regarding replacing Justin Lin, while also revealing who pushed him to accept the job.

After two decades of high-speed heists, the Fast and Furious franchise will end with a two-part story that begins with Fast X. After co-writing and directing F9, Lin was expected to helm both parts of the Fast Saga's final adventure. That decision made a lot of sense for fans since Lin had directed every installment of the saga from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift to Fast & Furious 6, practically defining the franchise as we know it today. Unfortunately, due to supposed creative clashes with the franchise’s lead star Vin Diesel, Lin jumped ship in the middle of Fast X development, leaving the director’s chair vacant. Leterrier was well aware of the impact Lin’s exit would have on the franchise, which is why he hesitated in picking up the project. As the director tells us:

“People are like, ‘But it's fine because, at the end of the day, you tried your best.’ I was like, ‘No.’ Because if you fail, your name is attached, you're the guy who killed the Fast & Furious franchise, you know? There's no poster that says, ‘Well, we didn't have the budget so the movie is not as good. The schedule was bad, the weather was horrible.’ No one cares. They judge you.”

Image via Universal







RELATED: 'Fast X': Vin Diesel Pays Tribute to Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner

During our interview, Leterrier also revealed the final push he needed to embrace the challenge came from his wife. In Leterrier’s words:

“So that was the thing, and that really is why, Steve, I said no in the beginning. At first I said, ‘Yes, of course!’ And then after, I was like – as much as I loved the script that I had read, and meeting these people – I was like, terrified. So I was about to say no, and my wife was like, ‘No, you're doing it, you're doing it!’”

What’s Fast X About?

Fast X will see the Fast Family fighting a dangerous new enemy, Jason Momoa’s Dante. Dante is the son of Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), the drug kingpin who serves as the main antagonist of Fast Five. That means the villain will stop at nothing to get revenge for his father’s death, which makes him the most prominent threat Dom (Diesel) and his family have ever faced.

Fast X brings back recurring cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordanna Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, and Scott Eastwood. Leterrier is also set to direct Fast 11, the second part of the Fast X story and the final movie in the Fast Saga.

Fast X drives into theaters on May 19. Keep an eye out for our full interview with Leterrier.