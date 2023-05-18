Does Fast X Have an End-Credits scene?

Fast X is one of the biggest blockbuster events of the summer, and the increasingly dedicated fanbase is likely wondering whether there’s a post-credit sequence that sets up what now has become a three-part conclusion to the saga. While fans will have to wait until about halfway through the credits, thankfully, they won't have to wait until the very end for an addition scene.

Of all the films of the early 20th century that were expected to launch major franchises, it seemed like no one expected that The Fast and the Furious would become one of the most consistently successful recurring sagas over two decades later. Spawning nine sequels with two more on the way (as well as the spinoff Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), the series that started with street racing has gone on to include international heists, villains plucked from the 007 series, submarines, lunar travel, and the devastation of all laws of physics.

What Is 'Fast X' About?

Fast X delivers one of the franchise’s most terrifying villains thus far in Jason Momoa's Dante Reyes, the son of the crime lord killed in Fast Five. Dom (Vin Diesel) is busy training his son Brian Marcos (Abelo Perry) to drive for the first time, and it finally seems like he and Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) have settled down in a period of peace. However, Dom has never faced anyone like Dante before; he’s an unpredictable force of nature who does advanced research into his victims and targets their families. He’s both maniacal and brilliant, which puts the entire extended family of Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Ludacris), Han (Sung Kang), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Mia (Jordana Brewster), and Jakob (John Cena) in danger.

Fast X also includes the return of Shaw (Jason Statham) and his mother Queenie (Helen Mirren), as well as Scott Eastwood’s amusingly nicknamed “Little Nobody.” However, Kurt Russell’s position as his boss has been given to the new character Aimes (Jack Reacher himself, Alan Ritchson). Brie Larson also joins the series as Tess, the daughter of Mr. Nobody who remains Dom’s only ally on the governmental side. With so many new and familiar faces and more death-defying action, Fast X has a lot to take care of in its epic 141 minutes. Since the series has often included post-credit stingers, fans will want to know whether they should stick around until the very end to catch a tease of what is to come.

Does Fast X Have an End-Credits scene?

Yes. There is one post-credit scene that plays after the initial wave of credits during the stylized sequence. However, the scene shows up only after this montage, leaving the majority of the technical credits to follow it. This should feasibly allow any viewer to exit following the scene’s conclusion during the scrolling credits if they desperately need a restroom break after the lengthy film. There is no reason to stay past the scene (other than you’re staying in support of the entire creative team), as there’s no second teaser at the very end of the credits.

However, this scene is pivotal to what is coming next and features a shocking moment that many are not expecting. This scene sets up the events of the next two installments, which will feature the return of director Louis Leterrier (Now You See Me, The Incredible Hulk, Clash of the Titans).