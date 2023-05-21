It’s a mixed weekend at the box office for Fast X, the 10th installment in the long-running action franchise. While the movie made a fair bit of cash globally, the latest numbers indicate that the franchise’s downward spiral in the domestic marketplace is showing no signs of slowing down. After a $28 million Friday (including $7.5 million from Thursday previews), Fast X is racing toward a $67.5 million opening weekend — the lowest debut for a main franchise entry since 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, and only slightly ahead of spinoff title Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw's $60 million opening haul.

The $67.5 million debut puts Fast X just behind the $70 million that F9: The Fast Saga brought in a couple of years ago, although that film opened during the height of the pandemic. It’s safe to say that the franchise peaked with 2015’s Furious 7, which delivered a series-topping $147 million opening weekend. Furious 7 tapped out with $1.5 billion globally and was produced on a reported budget of $190 million, which ballooned to that level after star Paul Walker tragically passed away mid-production. Fast X had its own share of behind-the-scenes drama — original director Justin Lin quit a week into filming — which escalated the budget to a reported franchise-high $340 million.

Director Louis Leterrier was brought on board as Lin’s replacement, and he seems to have delivered a movie that, for better or for worse, is about as good as anybody hoped. The series is infamous for its increasingly outlandish plot twists and action set-pieces. Fast X is currently sitting at a “rotten” 54% score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and it earned a meh B+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences. Collider’s Ross Bonaime praised the film’s overall silliness and highlighted Jason Momoa’s performance as the villain Dante in his review.

Image by Jefferson Chacon

RELATED: The Fast & Furious Franchise Is More Dramatic Off-Screen Than On

Slipping to second place after two weekends at the top of the charts, Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is eyeing a $32 million third weekend, easing just 47% from weekend two. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 had an underwhelming stateside debut, but it delivered one of the strongest second-weekend holds in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film’s running domestic total currently stands at $266 million. Globally, the superhero threequel has made $660 million, putting it around $100 million behind the first Guardians of the Galaxy’s final global haul, and around $200 million behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s lifetime worldwide tally.

The Year's Biggest Hit Passed a Major Milestone

Coming in at number three, Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie added just under $10 million, taking its domestic haul to around $550 million. Globally, the mega-hit has grossed $1.248 billion, overtaking Incredibles 2 to become the third-biggest animated movie of all time. It remains the year's biggest hit both domestically and internationally. Fourth place went to Book Club: The Next Chapter, which made $3 million this weekend, after debuting with $6.7 million last weekend. The older-skewing comedy-drama has made $13 million worldwide so far, a far cry from the $100 million-plus global haul that the first Book Club delivered in 2018. Rounding out the top five this weekend is the horror hit Evil Dead Rise, which added $2.4 million, taking its running domestic total to just under $65 million.

You can watch our interview with Fast X star Michelle Rodriguez here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.