It’s a mixed weekend at the box office for Fast X, the 10th installment in the long-running action franchise. While the movie made a fair bit of cash globally, the latest numbers indicate that the franchise’s downward spiral in the domestic marketplace is showing no signs of slowing down. After a $28 million Friday (including $7.5 million from Thursday previews), Fast X is racing toward a $67.5 million opening weekend — the lowest debut for a main franchise entry since 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, and only slightly ahead of spinoff title Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw's $60 million opening haul.
The $67.5 million debut puts Fast X just behind the $70 million that F9: The Fast Saga brought in a couple of years ago, although that film opened during the height of the pandemic. It’s safe to say that the franchise peaked with 2015’s Furious 7, which delivered a series-topping $147 million opening weekend. Furious 7 tapped out with $1.5 billion globally and was produced on a reported budget of $190 million, which ballooned to that level after star Paul Walker tragically passed away mid-production. Fast X had its own share of behind-the-scenes drama — original director Justin Lin quit a week into filming — which escalated the budget to a reported franchise-high $340 million.
Director Louis Leterrier was brought on board as Lin’s replacement, and he seems to have delivered a movie that, for better or for worse, is about as good as anybody hoped. The series is infamous for its increasingly outlandish plot twists and action set-pieces. Fast X is currently sitting at a “rotten” 54% score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and it earned a meh B+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences. Collider’s Ross Bonaime praised the film’s overall silliness and highlighted Jason Momoa’s performance as the villain Dante in his review.
Slipping to second place after two weekends at the top of the charts, Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is eyeing a $32 million third weekend, easing just 47% from weekend two. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 had an underwhelming stateside debut, but it delivered one of the strongest second-weekend holds in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film’s running domestic total currently stands at $266 million. Globally, the superhero threequel has made $660 million, putting it around $100 million behind the first Guardians of the Galaxy’s final global haul, and around $200 million behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s lifetime worldwide tally.
The Year's Biggest Hit Passed a Major Milestone
Coming in at number three, Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie added just under $10 million, taking its domestic haul to around $550 million. Globally, the mega-hit has grossed $1.248 billion, overtaking Incredibles 2 to become the third-biggest animated movie of all time. It remains the year's biggest hit both domestically and internationally. Fourth place went to Book Club: The Next Chapter, which made $3 million this weekend, after debuting with $6.7 million last weekend. The older-skewing comedy-drama has made $13 million worldwide so far, a far cry from the $100 million-plus global haul that the first Book Club delivered in 2018. Rounding out the top five this weekend is the horror hit Evil Dead Rise, which added $2.4 million, taking its running domestic total to just under $65 million.
You can watch our interview with Fast X star Michelle Rodriguez here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.