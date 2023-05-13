Editor's Note: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for Fast X.

There's nothing quite like the anticipation for a long-in-the-making sequel. With the Fast X hype train reaching breakneck speed with only a week to go, fans are hungry for any bit of information they can get. It should be noted, however, that that hunger doesn't usually extend to spoilers, and thanks to a new report from The Wrap, it looks like we've all got a bout of pre-release-date indigestion.

Before most of the media have even had a chance to screen the film, The Wrap reported that one franchise mainstay, perhaps the one whose absence was most noted, would not actually be absent from the film at all. Yes, it turns out Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who first appeared in Fast Five as Luke Hobbs, will reprise his role in the series in a post-credit scene.

The character was last seen in the franchise spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw opposite Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw. With Statham appearing in Fast X, along with very nearly every other prominent character who has ever graced the Fast Saga, it makes sense for Hobbs to make an appearance as the film speeds into its two-part — or possibly three-part — finale.

"Fulfill Your Destiny"

The news is a culmination of an off-screen saga as well, as back in 2021, franchise star Vin Diesel publicly appealed for Johnson to make an appearance in the film, asking him to "fulfill his destiny" by reprising the role. At the time, Johnson openly declined the invitation, but as of right now it's unclear if he had a change of heart or if this was all part of some long game the two were playing.

