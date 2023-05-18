Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Fast XIn what’s now the first installment in a trilogy set to conclude The Fast and the Furious saga, Fast X provides more than enough action, death-defying stunts, cheeky humor, and Vin Diesel’s star power to keep longtime fans of the franchise excited and invested. While the promise of “one last ride” was given in the past, the film sets up events clearly intended to end this chapter of the family saga. It’s somewhat incredible that the relatively simple original film from 2001 has spawned such a deep mythology and so many sequels, but The Fast and the Furious fans are beyond dedicated to following all the subplots and recurring characters. While the film itself is packed with reveals and surprises, it ends on a shocking note that certainly teases what’s to come in the next two installments.

It seems like for once in his life, Dom is actually in a relatively stable place where he is able to reconnect with his wife and child. He loves getting to teach his son Brian Marcos (Abelo Perry) how to drive and spending time with Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), but any break Dom gets is bound to be a temporary one. The criminal mastermind Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) utilizes extreme methods of targeting his potential victims and threatening their families; Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Ludacris), Han (Sung Kang), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Mia (Jordana Brewster), and Jakob (John Cena) are all in danger, but it’s Brian that Dante is particularly interested in tormenting. Dom must find a way to take down Reyes while also ensuring his family’s safety, but Reyes is unpredictable and sadistic in a way that no Fast & Furious villain has ever been before. Here’s everything you need to know about how the film wraps up.

Jason Momoa And His Evil Plan

Image via Universal



Fans will want to make sure that they’ve seen Fast Five before seeing the new film, not simply because it's the best of the series, but because the events of the fifth installment are critical to understanding Dante and his motivation. Dante’s father was the drug lord killed in Rio de Janeiro that Dom stole the vault from, and the pre-title sequence flashes back to the iconic heist sequence from Fast Five from his point of view. After nearly being crushed to death, Dante concocts a wicked plan to divide and destroy each member of Toretto’s family. He starts by getting an army courtesy of Cipher (Charlize Theron); he strolls into her headquarters and takes down her guards by threatening their loved ones. Dante callously comments that while Cipher wanted to control the world, he just wants to see it suffer and burn.

Dante starts by offering a top-secret mission to Roman, Tej, Han, and Ramsey to the Vatican, where he secretly plans to stage a bombing of the city. After consulting with Little Nobody (Scott Eastwood), Dom realizes the deceit and heads to Rome with Letty to warn them. However, he leaves Mia to take care of Brian, and when their home is attacked, Jakob rescues Dom’s son and takes him on a trip to find Dom’s safe house. While the team is successful in preventing the blast radius from inflicting civilian casualties, the devastation left behind in the city is enough to land them on a list of the world’s most wanted criminals. The new head of the “Nobody” program, Aimes (Alan Ritchson), orders Mr. Nobody’s (Kurt Russell) daughter Tess (Brie Larson) brings Dom and his family in for justice. However, she’s sworn loyalty to Dom and heads to Rome to give him a hand, as her father has mysteriously “disappeared” in what she suspects is part of Dante’s plot. Unfortunately, she doesn’t arrive in time to save Letty from being abducted by government agents.

‘Fast X’ Has Many New And Familiar Faces

Image via Universal Pictures

After Dom splits with the group to go find Brian and Jakob in order to bring them to the safe house, Han, Tej, Roman, and Ramsey go under the radar to find an internet hacker (played by Pete Davidson in a very amusing cameo) to recoup their losses, as Dante has cybernetically stolen their entire bank accounts that were built up in the previous films. While they’re unsuccessful in getting their money back, they are able to track down Shaw (Jason Statham). Shaw helps them escape from Dante’s forces, but leaves on his own mission after his mother is kidnapped.

Whilst in prison, Letty finds herself face-to-face with Cipher. While they initially brawl, Cipher is ultimately able to convince Letty that she has a plan to set them both free so they can take revenge on Dante. They’ve been isolated within a prison in Antarctica, but Cipher has set up an escape by submarine with the help of Gal Gadot’s Gisele Yashar, who appears at the end in a shocking cameo.

‘Fast X’ Has A Shocking Ending

Image via Universal

Dom’s mission to rescue Brian is thrown off course when it’s revealed that Aimes has been Dante’s secret ally since the beginning. He is thrust in the middle of a tumultuous chase, where Dante is temporarily able to abduct Brian out of Jakob’s car. While Dom is able to narrowly rescue Brian in time to save him, it’s only after Jakob sacrifices himself by detonating his car to take out some of Dante’s forces. Dom and Jakob only narrowly escape from a wounded Dante after a death-defying escape where they nearly drown. It’s expected that Dante will not give up his quest in the next two films.

However, the biggest surprise of Fast X actually occurs in a mid-credits teaser scene that reveals that Hobbs (Dwayne Johsnon) is returning to the franchise. After being branded as a criminal, Hobbs has been tracking down his own targets and uncovers one of Dante’s surveillance networks. Dante promises that Hobbs is also under threat, and considering that he just reunited with his Samoan people and daughter in Hobbs & Shaw, Hobbs might have more people to protect. The cameo is shocking, as Johnson and Diesel have a notorious feud that’s been built up over many years. Johnson reportedly denied a cameo to Diesel last year, but that may have been a ruse to keep the reveal a secret.