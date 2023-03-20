How do you continue to up your game and keep audiences on the edge of their seats when you’ve already parachuted cars out of a plane, jumped luxury vehicles between Abu Dhabi skyscrapers, blown up a submarine, went to space, and then some? I can’t even begin to wrap my head around that challenge but, according to Michelle Rodriguez, the Fast X writers have found a way to have our jaws hit the floor yet again.

Come May 19th, we’re getting the first of the final two chapters of the Fast & Furious saga. Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his Family have pulled off the impossible time and time again while facing off against franchise villains, but apparently, Jason Momoa’s Dante Reyes will put them to the test like never before. Dante is the son of Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), the nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin killed in Rio de Janeiro in Fast Five, and he wants revenge. It’s been 12 years since the incident and Dante’s been making the most of the time by crafting an especially sinister plan, one that targets Dom’s own son (Leo Abelo).

Image via Universal Pictures

Targeting a child is a pretty vicious agenda, but Michelle Rodriguez described Dante’s operation as “revenge with a smirk” during a recent episode of Collider Ladies Night in celebration of the March 31st release of her new movie, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. She even called Dante “the best male villain we've had in the entire franchise.”

That’s some pretty high praise from a series veteran, and Rodriguez didn’t stop there. After highlighting what Momoa will bring to the film, she pivoted to the tenth installment’s big finish and teased:

"I think people are gonna be really, really surprised and we're gonna get a lot of open mouths at the end of Fast X. Let’s just put it that way. It’s gonna be like, ‘Really? What?’ Like that! Like that's how I was in theater. I was like, ‘Oh my god. What have we done?’”

The Fast franchise has delivered one epic third-act set piece after the next. Can the team really go even bigger in Fast X? One thing that could make the Fast X finale stand out is the fact that the tenth and eleventh films are likely structured as a two-chapter conclusion for the saga. In fact, director Louis Leterrier has already promised a major cliffhanger at the end of Fast X leading into a final installment that’s “gigantic, in terms of action, scope, and emotion.”

Will the Fast X ending truly leave our jaws on the floor? We’ll find out when the film hits theaters on May 19th.

