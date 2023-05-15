With Fast X, our favorite action franchise is coming full circle by turning a specific Fast Five scene into the key to understanding everything, says composer Brian Tyler. During an exclusive interview with Collider, I sat down with Tyler to discuss the highly-anticipated sequel, uncovering new details about the Fast Family’s final adventure.

In Fast X, the Fast Family will face Jason Momoa’s Dante, a dangerous villain determined to destroy Dom (Vin Diesel) and everything he loves. That’s because Dante is the son of Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), the drug kingpin who serves as the main antagonist of Fast Five. Hernon is killed atop a bridge after the Fast Family manages to heist the criminal’s fortune away. That heist, followed by the bridge scene, was always a fan favorite, as it represents a turning point in the franchise and sets the tone for all the sequels that came after. However, as Tyler tells us, that moment is about to become even more critical, as it’s the key to understanding Fast X and how every main character’s fate is intertwined. As Tyler puts it:

"Of course, when you see the trailer, you see that Dante's character is an intrinsic part of that heist in Rio [de Janeiro], the bridge and all that. [...] But the idea of that heist, and then the chain of events that it set off all those years ago, that's coming to fruition now. That was kind of a key, it’s the key moment in the franchise, which is so cool. We see in this story [Fast X] now after all this time, we see that was the key moment since the very beginning when they all met, you know, when Dom and Brian met. The key like plot point moment was what happened on that bridge and what happened at that bank [vault in the police station]. And now it's all coming to fruition.”

Since Tyler has been involved with the Fast & Furious franchise since its inception, the composer has a unique insight into how things happen behind the scenes. That only makes his latest comments more curious, as Tyler indicates the bridge scene will also be essential for Fast 11, the last film in the franchise. As Tyler tells us, “Fast X and the following finale is about how much that [heist] walked in everybody's fate and their future."

Who Is Involved with Fast X?

After co-writing and directing F9, Justin Lin was set to helm Fast X and Fast 11, a two-part story set to bring the saga to an end. However, after disagreements on set, Lin quit the director’s chair and was replaced by Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk). Fast X brings back recurring cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, and Scott Eastwood.

Fast X drives into theaters on May 19. Keep an eye out for our full interview with Tyler.