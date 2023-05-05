The official countdown for Fast X has begun, and in less than a fortnight end of the road begins for Dom and his family. The highly anticipated feature will invoke the end of the long journey of the franchise that started with the backdrop of streetcar racing and has expanded into adrenaline filled action pack family-oriented franchise. The upcoming feature puts Dom into the toughest spot as he’ll be facing the big question of “who is he going to save,” when Dante will strike each person he loves.

“Dom Toretto lives in a world that sometimes feels relatable, but the undercurrent of that world is not,” explains Vin Diesel in a new featurette. Dom is also exploring fatherhood in the new feature and the trailer shows his son will be kidnapped by Dante (Jason Momoa) who is by far the most unpredictable villain of the franchise. Diesel tells, “His approach to fatherhood has to account for the world he’s been brought into most often to save the world he never promised to save.”

Young actor Leo Abelo Perry tells, “We’re a different family than, like, families in the neighborhood.” The young boy will be taken from his family despite Mia and Jakob’s attempts, as showcased in previously released clips. And certainly, Dante will hit Dom where it hurts the most. Perry elaborates on his character, “I have to say he’s pretty tough because he has his family around him, he knows he’s protected. It’s like a family bond.”

Image via Universal

“Dom knows that no matter what he’ll be chased his entire life,” explains director Louis Leterrier. Dante is the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes, who was killed during the events of Fast Five. Given Dante did not had a chance to be with his family he’s come back to take Dom’s family away from him and his son is just a start. “In Fast X you’ll see fatherhood that’s more representative of fatherhood in the past. Where you teach your kid to be a survivor,” says Diesel. Adding, “It’s something every father and mother in the world can identify with. We all want the next generation to be better than the last. That’s fatherhood. By blood or by bond, family is family.”

The Cast of Fast X

Fast X will bring back Diesel alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood. Further rounding off the cast are Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson as Tess, Alan Richtson as Aimes, Daniela Melchior, and Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia’s Abuelita.

Fast X hits theaters on May 19, you can check out the new featurette below: