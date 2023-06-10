Universal has released the first six minutes of Fast X, their supercharged latest installment of the Fast and Furious saga, online ahead of the movie's move to video on demand. The prologue sequence, which sees the heist sequence from Fast Five shown once more from the perspective of Jason Momoa's villainous peacock Dante Reyes – Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead style – opens the film and gives the audience more of an idea behind Dante's nefarious motives.

The sequence begins with Brian (Paul Walker) and Dominic (Vin Diesel) in their overpowered Dodge Chargers dragging a bank vault through the streets of Rio de Janeiro, pursued by Joaquin de Almeida's Hernan Reyes - Dante's father, it would appear. In the original film, the sequence concludes with Dom assuming sole control of the vault, just as it does in this rendition of the scene.

However, in this particular version, the focus shifts from him standing on the Brazilian bridge, to the franchise's leading man killing Hernan with the swinging bank vault. The scene then transitions to fresh footage depicting Momoa being forcefully ejected from his vehicle and plunging into the water beneath, before his eyes open in dramatic fashion.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: Vin Diesel Teases 'Fast X Part 2's Release Date

What's Next for the Fast Family?

Just yesterday, Diesel posted on social media teasing the release of Fast X Part 2 – which will surely get some sort of hilarious title like Fast & Fur11ous – for April 4, 2025. Fast X ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, somewhat unexpectedly, with things looking bleak for our heroes going in to the future. However, two A-list cameo appearances did shine a light on a prospective path forward.

Gal Gadot's Gisele, who clearly and very obviously died in Fast and Furious 6, was alive and well and – for reasons – operating a nuclear submarine at the film's conclusion, while in the post-credits sting, Dwayne Johnson's annus horribilis got a little brighter as he resumed the role of Luke Hobbs. As well as forming what will be the main thrust of Fast X Part 2, Momoa is now expected to be part of Johnson's solo film - which is being billed as Fast X.5 as if things weren't confusing enough. It remains to be seen if that film will also feature Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw, who partnered with Johnson on Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw.

You can see the full six minute opening - the Road to Revenge - down below. Fast X is still in theaters, and is now available On Demand.