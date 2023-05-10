Fast X is soon approaching and fans can’t wait! The upcoming feature will be the beginning of the end of the road for Dom and his family of this over a decade-long journey. The Fast and Furious franchise has always given fans characters to root for, mind-blowing events, and bigger and better stunts, and the impending feature is set to double down on everything and more.

As the marketing ramps up we’ve seen legacy trailers, teases of action-packed sequences, and some somber moments – the perfect recipe to keep fans glued to their seats – and now we have a moment that’s been long awaited. Letty and Cipher will finally come face to face in Fast X. While the trailers only teased it, the official Twitter handle of the movie released a new video that sees both of them going toe-to-toe.

The brief clip sees Letty and Cipher going at it brutally pulling no punches as we see the final clips and the behind-the-scenes side by side. Both Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron are apt at stunts and it showcases brilliantly on screen as they fight mercilessly. Rodriguez previously told Vanity Fair that the sequence was filmed without a director which makes this sequence all the more impressive. She revealed,

"Can I just tell you — no pun intended, but Charlize is a monster. We shot our [‘Fast X’] fight sequence with no director. Bro, like, hands down, drop mic, we nailed it. We were there, we don’t need [a director], let’s do this. We kept that train running until Louie came in and took over. And [Charlize] is a consummate professional, sharp elbows, her work ethic is beyond."

Image via Universal

The Entire Fast Family is Back for the Final Ride

This time around Dom has an enemy unlike he’s seen ever before. Dante’s roots go all the way back to Fast Five and he’s out to hurt Dom by going after his family. The feature brought back most characters from the franchise to back Dom in the face of an enemy that has studied his every move. Given this is just the beginning of the end it remains to be seen how things unfold for the final chapter.

Fast X will bring back Vin Diesel alongside Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood. Also returning are Helen Mirren, Theron, Daniela Melchior, and Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia’s Abuelita. The upcoming feature will introduce Brie Larson as Tess, Alan Richtson as Aimes, and Jason Momoa as big bad Dante.

Fast X drops in theatres on May 19. You can check out the new clip below: