We’re about a week away from Fast X, which is the beginning of the end for Dom (Vin Diesel) and his family. The upcoming feature looks fun, full of adrenaline and vehicular action, and so does its new antagonist, Dante (Jason Momoa). The images and teasers of the movie promise picturesque locations, lots of driving, and madcap stunts, and it’s just the beginning of the two-part story that concludes the franchise.

As the marketing ramped up, we got exclusive looks into how big stunts were performed, an insight into several characters as well as teases that only hype us up for the impending adventure. One such clip was released today, where we see Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) following Dante on the streets of Rome. Given the formidable villain that Dante is, Letty is doing her best to keep up with him and stop him from leaving more destruction in his wake. The chase sequence is exciting and gives us a glimpse into what to expect.

What Is Fast X About?

The upcoming feature will pave the way for the crew to finally retire but not before Dom uses all his might to protect his family from Dante, whose roots go all the way back to Fast Five. He’s one nemesis likes of which we haven’t seen before in the franchise. He’s psychotic, isn’t afraid to put his own life on the line, and certainly hates Dom to his core.

Image via Universal

RELATED: 'Fast X' Team Breaks Down Insane Helicopter Stunt Sequence in New Video

Fast X will also tie loose ends from the franchise, expect to finally see justice for Han, a tribute to actor Paul Walker, crazy action pieces, and a grounded storyline. The upcoming feature will find Dom and crew at the most vulnerable point as Vin Diesel previously explained, “we’re all feeling unsure at the moment, even Dom.” So expect Dante to catch Dom off guard as he goes behind his family and makes him choose who to save.

The feature is directed by Louis Leterrier from a script by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau. Along with Diesel and Rodriguez, the movie features returning cast members Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood. Further rounding off the cast are Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, along with Brie Larson as Tess, Alan Richtson as Aimes, Daniela Melchior as a Brazilian street racer, and Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia’s Abuelita.

Fast X arrives in theaters on May 19. You can check out the new clip below: