About in a week’s time, we’ll be out with Dom and family at the beginning of the end of the road with Fast X. This final leg in the Fast and Furious franchise will be a cherished ride for fans who have stayed loyal to the franchise for over a decade. The action, thrills, street racing, revving of the engine, and more are synonymous with the fan-favorite franchise, and we’ll get more of it soon.

To hype fans further for the upcoming feature Fast X released a new clip of an impeccable action sequence. The brief clip sees a chase scene where Dom is trying to get out of Dante’s hands. Dom’s car is wired with two helicopters, and he manages to get out of that hold by crashing the helicopters together. As Dante asks, “did you hit me with a helicopter back there?” The brief clip just gives a taste of what Dom is up against and of Dante’s madness.

Who is Jason Momoa’s Dante?

Dante is a new villain in the franchise who is as cruel as he’s stylish. He holds Dom responsible for his father, drug lord Hernan Reyes’ death during the events of Fast Five, and is out to hurt Dom in the worst way possible. The previous trailers have made it clear that Dante is behind Dom’s family, and it rests in Dom’s hands to save who he can.

Image via Universal

Director Louis Leterrier previously explained, “Dom this time is worried for his family and worried for the world. He’s met his match, his enemy is fluid. He’s a snake, we don’t know where he’s going.” He further elaborated on the nature of this one-sided relationship, “Dante is obsessed with Dom, he’s learned from Dom. He knows everything about Dom. It’s strange to have an enemy who adores you.” And certainly very difficult to defeat, it seems. With all the explosions and chases it’s pretty apparent that Dante is not going to go down easily, it remains to be seen whether he’ll appear in the planned sequel or how his death will be a catalyst of a bigger threat for Dom to face in the sequel.

Fast X will bring back Vin Diesel alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood. Further rounding off the cast are Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson as Tess, Alan Richtson as Aimes, Daniela Melchior, and Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia’s Abuelita.

Fast X hits theaters on May 19, you can check out the new clip below: