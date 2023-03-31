The end of the road has begun for Dom and his extended family. The final chapter in the Fast saga, Fast X will soon hit theaters to once again entertain fans with high-octave vehicular action and a tale about family. The makers have been celebrating the decades of storytelling with numerous campaigns like releasing legacy trailers for all the movies leading up to the latest. In a new featurette the cast and reflects on how fans have become a part of their family.

“It’s been 22 years since we started this saga. How did we get so lucky to come so far?” reflects franchise star Vin Diesel. The Fast saga started back in 2001 with The Fast and The Furious and over the years amid several missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved, and outdriven every foe in their path. As Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, notes, “We continue to outdo ourselves.” In the upcoming feature which marks the first chapter of the two-part story, the family will confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced.”

What’s Fast X About?

In the upcoming feature, the crew will go up against a terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge and is determined to shatter this family. The latest addition to the cast Jason Momoa, who played the said nemesis Dante, said, “It’s a dream come true. I mean, it’s definitely (on the) bucket list.”

As the Fast X trailer revealed, the ghost from the past originates from 2011’s Fast Five when Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes. What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son, Dante, witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price. As Nathalie Emmanuel notes, “This family is ready to come back together.” Franchise veteran Michelle Rodrigues notes, “The heart and soul of the Fast & Furious franchise is its boots on the ground on location the more movies we make the bigger they get.”

The feature is directed by Louis Leterrier from a script by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau, Fast X stars returning cast members Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Bridges, Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena and Scott Eastwood, with Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. New faces include Brie Larson as Tess, a rogue representative from the Agency, Alan Richtson as Aimes, the new head of the Agency who doesn’t hold the same fondness for Dom’s crew as his predecessor, Mr. Nobody, Daniela Melchior as a Brazilian street racer with a powerful tie to Dom’s past, and Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia’s Abuelita.

Fast X arrives in theatres on May 19. You can check out the featurette below: