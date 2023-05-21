After racing into theaters this weekend, Fast X has certainly made its mark on the global box office, which is just starting to heat up as summer begins. The film made an impressive $67.5 million dollars at the North American box office. However, it was the film's global showing that has proven to be the motor for the film's box office success, making an approximate $319 million globally.

Though the recent addition to a sprawling and decades-old franchise has slowed down at the domestic box office, seeing a lower return than its previous installments, the film is still seeing impressive box office numbers internationally, making a keen $251.4 million on its international debut. With $319 million, Fast X has surpassed expectations at the global box office. The film is the number 2 debut of the year behind the record-breaking The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Its opening is the third-best global opening of the franchise, coming in behind The Fate of the Furious and Furious 7.

The film took down the Marvel and Disney endeavor Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 from the top of the box office. Though it should be noted that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is on its third weekend. The long-awaited third Guardians of the Galaxy installment earned between $32 million to $33 million domestically this week. Both properties are extensions of sprawling franchises, but it looks like Guardians of the Galaxy is slipping from its previous films' box office performance.

Image via Universal

RELATED:Vin Diesel's Sole Directorial Credit in the Fast & Furious Franchise is Refreshingly Low-Key

Fast X is also making a killing at the global IMAX box office, taking in $22 million across 1,545 IMAX Screens. Its success has seen the movie become the second-highest global IMAX opening ever for the franchise, falling behind The Fate of Furious. Domestically, Fast X has racked up $5.8 million in IMAX screenings, but $16.2 million on the international stage, marking the biggest IMAX opening for the franchise in 17 countries including Japan, France, Germany and more. China also accounts for $8.4 million of the global IMAX total, allowing Fast X to become the biggest Hollywood opening weekend for IMAX in China in 2023.

A Furious New Addition to the Franchise

For Fast X's part, the film has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. The newest installment in the action franchise shows no signs of slowing down and features the same, full-throttle action and ridiculous antics that made the series so successful in the first place. Vin Diesel stars in the film alongside a huge cast of new and returning characters. The film features some series staples such as Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, and Jordana Brewster. The film also has an impressive cast of newcomers including Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno. Momoa, for his part, stars as a particularly delectable villain in the new film. The film also stars Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and John Cena among others.

Louis Leterrier directs the film and is also on board for the upcoming eleventh film. Though the main series is coming to a close, there is plenty of room for spin-offs (just look at Tokyo Drift). You can catch Fast X in theaters now. And You can watch Michelle Rodriguez sing the praises of Jason Momoa to Collider below.