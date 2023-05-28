Fast X just raced past a major global box office milestone, as the sequel has earned over $507 million as of today. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film managed to earn over half a billion dollars in jut twelve days of release, proving that the franchise about fast cars and family is still going strong as it heads towards the finish line. As the movie summer season begins, it remains to be seen how Fast X handles the competition, with some of the most anticipated blockbusters of the year quickly approaching their release dates. It's not like the Toretto family hasn't built a career out of pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

In the latest installment, Toretto (Vin Diesel) is still doing his bets to protect his family from any threat that might want to take them out. Unfortunately, they have never faced anyone as powerful as Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), who mixes impeccable style with a relentless desire for revenge. The new antagonist will chase the family all over the world, and the explosive action audiences are used to will not be enough to stop him. As if he wasn't dangerous enough, he works with Cipher (Charlize Theron), one of the deadliest people to cross paths with Toretto and his crew.

The new movie also served as a reminder of just how big the scale of this story has gotten over the last few years, with some of the most notorious cast members the series has seen sat behind the wheel once again. Brie Larson and John Cena did not appear during the first installments that defined the Fast Saga, but their addition to the ranks has demonstrated how anyone can join the fun, even if they don't look like obvious choices at first. Added to that, Fast veterans like Jason Statham and Michelle Rodriguez were ready to help the team escape from Dante's grasp.

The End of the Road

It wouldn't be appropriate for someone to race against time forever, and the Toretto family knows that they can't stay in their lane until a threat is powerful enough to wipe them out. Diesel recently stated that Fast X would serve as the beginning of a new trilogy meant to be the end of the line for the characters first introduced more than twenty years ago. The eleventh movie is currently projected to hit theaters in 2025, while the twelfth and final chapter of the Saga is still in early development. It remains to be seen who will make it out of the final mission, as the Toretto family will put it all on the line.

