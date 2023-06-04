Fast X, having last week helped the Fast and the Furious franchise breach the $7 billion dollar mark, as well as giving their studio, Universal, a bump to make it above the $1 billion threshold for 2023 — the first studio this year to do so at the domestic box office — the latest installment has reached another milestone by this weekend passing the $600 million mark worldwide, in its third weekend of release.

Following a weekend haul of $41,405,000 internationally — representing a drop of 52% from the previous weekend — and $9,240,000 domestically, for a drop of 60%, the film posted an accumulative total of $50,645,000 to bring the total box office worldwide to $603,270,000. A sign of the international appeal of the series, which boasts a diverse cast from countless ethnic backgrounds, and the bombastic action make it desirable to worldwide audiences, which is represented in the fact that almost 79% of the total gross has come from overseas.

Although early, the film's domestic performance does appear to be disappointing. It debuted to the lowest opening weekend in the franchise domestically since 2006's The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift which, crucially, had none of the franchise's original stars appearing in the film. This doesn't take into account Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off that starred Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, debuted to $60 million in its opening weekend.

However, its international performance is doing very well, with numbers steadily on track to at least match and surpass the preceding film in the series, F9. The film is also just $23 million away from surpassing Fast Five's total worldwide box office total, which was $626 million. That said, it remains a long way off touching Furious 7's staggering $1.515 billion gross from 2015, which was somewhat artificially boosted due to the film including the late Paul Walker's final appearance.

How Much More Fast Can We Expect?

Vin Diesel, the franchise's star, producer, and 'head of the family' made headlines worldwide recently when he casually revealed that Fast X would mark the first chapter of a trilogy that would serve as the grand conclusion to the Fast & Furious Saga. This, however, wasn't always what the studio and the star had in mind but rather a development that evolved as they were applying the finishing touches on Fast X. A release date hasn't been announced for the next installment, but it is rumored to arrive at some point in 2025. We can also expect Johnson to return in a new Hobbs & Shaw sequel.

Fast X is out now in theaters