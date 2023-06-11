Fans are still racing to theaters to watch Fast X, even after its digital debut earlier this week. Unlike The Little Mermaid, which is drawing a level of interest that is skewed toward domestic audiences, the Fast & Furious franchise remains massively popular overseas, even as stateside sentiment continues to sway negative. As it enters its fourth week of release, Fast X has grossed more than $650 million at the worldwide box office.

$514 million of that total has come from overseas territories, while domestic theaters have accounted only for $138 million. The movie added $5.2 million stateside this weekend and another $20 million from overseas territories. China contributed to $3.4 million of that total, despite the arrival of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which grossed $40 million in the Middle Kingdom in its debut weekend. All in all, Fast X is one of the rare Hollywood movies to deliver top results in China, after stricter sanctions restricted the number of foreign titles that could be screened there in the post-pandemic era.

The movie has made $132 million in China so far, which is just under its $138 million domestic haul. Mexico has contributed to $35 million of the movie’s global gross, followed by Brazil ($24 million), Japan ($22 million), and France ($17.9 million). Fast X’s $514 million overseas haul puts it ahead of Fast Five ($419 million from international markets), but the movie still trails Fast and Furious 6 ($550 million), Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw ($586 million) and F9: The Fast Saga ($546 million).

In terms of worldwide grosses, Fast X has passed each of the first five movies in the series — The Fast and the Furious ($206 million worldwide), 2 Fast 2 Furious (236 million), The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift ($157 million), Fast & Furious ($359 million) and Fast Five ($629 million). But occupying spots on the grid ahead of it are F9 ($719 million), Hobbs and Shaw ($760 million), and Fast and Furious 6 ($789 million). The franchise’s top-grossing movies remain The Fate of the Furious ($1.2 billion) and Furious 7 ($1.5 billion).

Fast X Is the Franchise's Most Expensive Film

But there’s one metric by which Fast X has claimed the pole position, and that’s budget. The movie cost a reported $340 million to produce, making it not only the most costly entry in the series but also one of the most expensive films of all time. This is no doubt a result of the murderer’s row of movie stars that are stacked among the cast, but also the behind-the-scenes drama caused by original director Justin Lin dropping out days into filming, before being replaced by Louis Leterrier.

Fast X stars Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Jason Momoa, and John Cena, among many others. Universal is set to conclude the series with two planned releases — a direct follow-up to Fast X, and a side-quel that will serve as the unexpected return of Dwayne Johnson to the franchise. You can watch the first six minutes of the movie here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.