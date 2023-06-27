Universal’s Fast X had an unusually quick turnaround to digital (for a film its size), when it landed on PVOD platforms just three weeks after its theatrical debut. But that was merely a speed bump in its race toward a big box office haul. And after just under 40 days in theaters, the 10th film in the long-running action-adventure franchise has now passed the $700 million mark at the global box office — likely its final major milestone.

While the movie managed to gross only an underwhelming $144 million domestically — it won’t be able to hit $150 million by the end of its run — it made up for it in international markets, where it has generated a little under $560 million. The film’s running global haul currently stands at $703 million. Alongside Jurassic World Dominion, Fast X became one of the rare post-pandemic Hollywood films to not only secure a release in China, but also do rather well there. In fact, the movie made slightly more in China ($145 million) than it did stateside ($144 million). Other major international territories for Fast X are Mexico ($37 million), Brazil ($26 million) and Japan ($25 million).

Fast X, which pits Dominic Toretto and his "family" against a formidable new adversary played by Jason Momoa, is currently the third-biggest film of the year so far on the global box office chart, behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.33 billion) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($831 million). Domestically, keeping in line with the downward spiral that the franchise has been on in recent years, Fast X is only the eighth-highest grossing film, behind the likes of Creed III ($156 million), John Wick: Chapter 4 ($187 million) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($214 million).

Image via Universal

RELATED: 'Fast & Furious 11': Release Date, Returning Cast, Plot Details, and What We Know So Far

Fast X is a Middle of the Road Movie in More Ways Than One

It’s obvious now that the franchise’s glory days are in the rearview mirror, which is concerning, because Universal has more movies lined up. While Fast X wasn’t quite the debacle that its soft opening suggested, it hasn’t yet been able to surpass the worldwide haul of its direct predecessor, F9: The Fast Saga, which ended its run with $726 million at a far more precarious time during the pandemic. Fast X also trails Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw ($760 million) and Fast and Furious 6 ($789 million a decade ago), and has now firmly established itself bang in the middle of the table as far as these movies are concerned. The series’ highest-grossing entries remain the back-to-back billion-dollar grossers Furious 7 ($1.5 billion) and The Fate of the Furious ($1.2 billion).

More worryingly, Fast X is the most expensive movie in the franchise, setting Universal back by a reported $340 million (minus millions more in marketing spends). The budget for the movie is said to have ballooned because of pandemic-related safety protocols, the massive salaries of its stacked cast, and an unexpected crisis that unfolded days into filming, when original director Justin Lin dropped out due to creative differences. Louis Leterrier was quickly hired as Lin’s replacement, and he’ll also helm the upcoming 11th (and supposedly final) film in the main franchise. But before that, fans will get a surprise new spinoff, featuring Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs. You can watch our interview with cast member Michelle Rodriguez here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.