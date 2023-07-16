Fast X has finally hit a speed bump and it's now in a major traffic jam that has likely seen the movie hit its final major milestone at the worldwide box office. The film landed on PVOD platforms just three weeks after its release in cinemas, but that didn't stop the tenth film in the Fast family saga from going on to grab a major box office total.

After crossing the $700 million dollar mark two weeks ago, the film has ground to a halt having grossed what has to be considered a very underwhelming $145 million domestic, but in international markets, where the diverse appeal of the franchise has always led to greatly successful results, it has more than made up the pace. Its overseas gross now lies at $558.6 million, taking the film's overall total to $705 million.

Alongside Jurassic World Dominion, Fast X became one of the rare post-pandemic Hollywood films to get not just a theatrical release in China, but to actually excel there. The film also managed to gross more money in China than it did in the United States. The current worldwide total of $705 million does not yet include numbers from China, incidentally. The film has also held up well in other parts of Asia, with Japan reporting a cumulative total of $27 million to date.

A Family in Peril

Fast X is part one of a planned trio (originally two-parter) designed to wrap up the story which began with 2001's The Fast and the Furious. The film sees Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto and his "family" go head to head against an eccentric, murderous peacock named Dante (Jason Momoa) with the film ending on a cliffhanger, leaving the fates of numerous major characters up in the air, as well as saying goodbye - for now - to at least one major player.

The film is currently the third-biggest film of the year so far on the global box office chart, behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.34 billion) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($831 million), although it's likely to have competition with Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One aiming for a $235 million opening weekend worldwide. Dead Reckoning is expected to have legs in the box office chart, with its audience - Tom Cruise fans in particular - skewing older and a promise of the film playing in theaters longer than the likes of Fast X before hitting digital.

