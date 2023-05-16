The month of May is set to be a positive one for Vin Diesel. Not only is Diesel's performance as Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 helping contribute to the film's box office success, but according to Deadline, his next feature to grace cinemas, Fast X, is poised to race toward a gargantuan $300 million opening at the global box office this weekend. The tenth installment in the 'Fast' franchise revs up in cinemas on May 19.

Box office predictions suggest that Fast X is set to achieve an opening return of approximately $235 million internationally across 81 markets and a further $60 million domestically. If the film lives up to these predictions, it would rank the third highest in global franchise openings, behind 2017’s The Fate of the Furious ($541.9M) and 2015’s Furious 7 ($397.6M). Fast X will also need to target these two installments in the race for the highest worldwide gross in the history of the franchise. Furious 7 currently reigns supreme with a total worldwide gross of $1.5 billion, with The Fate of the Furious in second place with $1.2 billion. The high-ranking prediction for Fast X will likely be a positive sign for Universal, given that the last entry into the franchise, 2021's F9: The Fast Saga stalled at $719 million worldwide, perhaps a sign of franchise fatigue despite its domestic opening being approximately $10 million more than what is predicted for Fast X.

Fast X is as of now, the first of a two-part finale for the franchise (which could possibly stretch to a trilogy according to Diesel) and first reactions to the film have called it 'absolutely bonkers,' with praise being heaped upon new villain Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa). The film will see Dante clash with Diesel's Dominic Torreto and his ever-growing extended family while seeking revenge on behalf of his father Hernan, who was thwarted by Dom and the gang in 2011's Fast Five. Alongside Momoa, more new faces are set to be introduced to the franchise in the forms of Brie Larson (portraying Mr. Nobody's daughter), Rita Moreno, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior and Reacher's Alan Ritchson. Plenty of familiar faces are returning, including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Scott Eastwood and Helen Mirren. With this all-star and diverse ensemble cast, it is no wonder Fast X is predicted to have a strong opening weekend internationally.

When Will Fast X Race Into Cinemas?

Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X is gearing up to set pulses raising when it bursts into theaters on May 19, 2023. According to the film's tagline, this is set to be the beginning of the end of the road for Dom and his family. Before it all ends, and before you catch this all-action, all-star cast tentpole of popular cinema, check out the trailer below.