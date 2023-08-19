The Big Picture Fast X, the newest installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, is now available to own on Digital, 4K Ultra, Blu-ray, and DVD.

The franchise is known for its outlandish plots, stunts, and emphasis on family, and has featured an impressive roster of celebrities.

Collider is offering readers the chance to win a limited edition gold chrome Lamborghini model and the Fast X Blu-ray.

In celebration of Fast X, the penultimate installment of the Vin Diesel-led, fuel-burning Fast & Furious franchise, releasing to Digital and physical—and soon to be streaming—Collider is teaming up with Universal Entertainment to offer readers a chance to win an exclusive giveaway. This is a golden opportunity that you don’t want to miss out on if you’re a fan of the Fast saga, and you can’t get this giveaway anywhere else!

On August 8, Fast X became available to own on Digital, 4K Ultra, Blu-ray, and DVD. For over 20 years, Dom Toretto’s (Diesel) found family have taken to the streets, from underground racing to impossible heists. This turbo-charged franchise aims to please with its outlandish plots, stunts (looking at you, space car), and at the warm, beating heart of it all: family. Aside from the starry core cast—Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster—numerous celebrities, ranging from Hollywood stars to professional athletes (Ronda Rousey), have also joined the ranks. We’re talking Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren, Jason Momoa, Ludacris, Kurt Russell, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Charlize Theron. One in particular, who’s been a Fast & Furious staple since the earlier days, is Tyrese Gibson, whose unbelievable chrome gold Lamborghini in Fast X was replicated into a collectible by Jada Toys.

Collider is thrilled to be able to offer one lucky reader the chance to own this limited edition Lamborghini Gallardo Gold Chrome die-cast model in 1:24 ratio. Inspired by Gibson’s own off-the-wall request when asked what he wanted his character Roman to drive for Fast X, this premium collectible is now completely sold out, with a resale value of upwards to around $250. It’s crafted with durable metal and rubber and includes high-end details like a hood, trunk, and doors that open, with detailed interiors. On top of the Lamborghini, the winner will also receive the Fast X Blu-ray.

What Is the Fast & Furious 10 Movie Collection?

The Fast & Furious 10 Movie Collection is exactly what it sounds like. With Fast X now released to own, the winner of Collider’s giveaway will also be receiving the globe-spanning 4K Ultra + Digital collection. Relive every turbo launch, every heartache, every skyscraper jump on four wheels from filmmakers like Justin Lin, James Wan, Louis Letterrier, and more in the comfort of your own home, no streaming necessary.

How to Enter to For a Chance to Win

For your chance to win this limited edition Lamborghini Gallardo Gold Chrome and the Fast X Blu-ray, all you have to do is hit this link and provide us with your email. This contest is only open to residents in the United States. When a winner has been chosen, Collider will be in contact for a shipping address. May the best driver win!