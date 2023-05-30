For the best part of two decades, the Fast and Furious franchise has perfected the art of having audiences glued to screens as we are treated to pedal-to-the-metal, adrenaline pumping car racing and maneuvers. While the stunts and ensuing thrill brought to the fore by those behind the wheel, like Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto has been a star attraction, the sense of community and family appeals greatly as well.

Now, with the saga wrapping up and Fast X marking the beginning of the end of the asphalt covered road, franchise star, Sung Kang comments on a major Han continuity error in the latest film after the post-credits scene in F9: The Fast Saga. In the ninth installment of the franchise released in 2021, Kang's Han saw his death in the franchise revised when in the movie's post credit scene, the actor came face-to-face with Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), the character who had sort to take him out.

In an interview with Insider, Kang addresses a continuity error that occurred in the franchise's latest sequel. The encounter with Shaw was reenacted for Fast X, however, instead of sporting the short hair he donned in F9: The Fast Saga, Han is seen with his signature long hair. Discussing the change, Han explains, "The reason I wanted Han's hair to be short [in F9] was that he's in hiding. So if he's walking around looking like Han it doesn't really make any sense to the character. You cut his hair, he kind of blends in."

Attention to Detail

Given that the Fast and Furious has birthed one of the most consistently profitable franchises in the industry, attention to detail is paramount and Kang acknowledges that, "I realized that there are a few things that people need from Han. They want snacks, they want cool cars, and they want his hair. The hair is almost like a superpower he has... It's synonymous to what defines Han." He goes on to add, "Because everybody is OCD about their work and they're into details, details are what matters, there were a lot of notes and discussion about, 'Hey Han's hair in the tag is short. How are we gonna do it?' And we did these tests where you get really close with the tucked-in hair. It could kind of match.”

