When she's not appearing as Carol Danvers in the MCU, Brie Larson is busy with her first appearance in the Fast & Furious franchise. While on the set for Fast X, she posted a couple of photos on Twitter in-between rehearsals that show her sitting on the road amidst a lineup of cars and smiling for the camera, giving it a big thumbs up. It captures a fun little on-set moment between her and the crew as she captioned the photo, "When the PA asks if you need another tea during rehearsals."

Larson boarded the star-studded cast back in April and details surrounding her involvement since then have been especially scarce. Early indications from her co-star Vin Diesel were that the love and respect they had for each other didn't correlate with her role in the film. She also previously shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the two together on her Instagram to celebrate his birthday, but again, everything related to who she plays was kept under wraps. Likewise, this photo doesn't necessarily tell us much other than that Larson seems to be enjoying her time working on the film.

Larson isn't the only newcomer to the franchise this time around. Jason Momoa boarded the project as a villain for the film while legendary actress Rita Moreno will be a part of the family as Dom's grandmother. Like Larson, fellow first-timers Alan Ritchson and The Suicide Squad breakout Daniela Melchior's roles are unknown, though photos of Melchior's character suggest a connection to Dom thanks to her rosary tattoo. The film will also see the return of Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Scott Eastwood, and Cardi B.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: 'Fast and Furious 10' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Back and Who's Joining the Familia

The larger plot details of Fast X are still being kept hush-hush, though Gibson revealed in an interview last year that the film will feature more details from Dom's past. Casting so far has certainly indicated that with Moreno taking on an older generation of Toretto, expanding Dom's family even more. The film will be the first of a two-part finale that will finale put the franchise to bed for good.

After her time with the Fast & Furious franchise wraps, Larson will still have much to look forward to in the MCU. She's next slated to appear as Captain Marvel in The Marvels next year after Ms. Marvel showed her connection to its titular young heroine. More than likely, she'll have an even greater role to play in the franchise as its marches on to Phase 5 and 6 with the announcement of Avengers: Secret Wars among so much else during SDCC.

Fast X races to theaters on May 19, 2023. Check out Larson's behind-the-scenes photos below.