The first part of the two-part finale, of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, is set to speed into theaters this May, we have finally gotten our official first look at the upcoming film via Empire magazine, giving fans their first taste of what to expect!

The brand-new look at the next installment in the blockbuster action series doesn't reveal much about the plot of the story, but does give fans a first peek at two of the highly-anticipated new arrivals to the series. Aquaman star Jason Momoa was announced last year to be playing the villainous Dante in the upcoming film, and we get our first look at him in character, as well as Captain Marvel star Brie Larson in her role as Tess. And of course, it wouldn't be Fast X without a look at head of the family himself, Dom Toretto, played once again by Vin Diesel.

Having started filming in April 2022, this first look of Fast X gives us a look at some of the old and new players in the film, which will flesh out the backstory of series lead Dom Toretto, building off the brotherly conflict between Dom and Jakob Toretto (John Cena). Other new cast members attached to this focus on the Toretto family include Hollywood legend Rita Moreno playing Dom's grandmother as well as Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) seemingly having some sort of connection due to some BTS images released back in May 2022. This first look also gives us a feel for some of the crazy stunts that have become a cornerstone of the series. While many of the finer details of the plot are still being kept under wraps, this new look at the upcoming movie finally gives the fans a feel for what to expect.

Image via Empire

While we are still waiting for a finalized cast list, many of the main characters will be returning to Fast X along with Diesel as the lead. These returns come from all across the long, storied, and crazy franchise, including the previously mentioned Cena as well as Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, Lucas Black, Shad "Bow Wow" Moss, Jason Tobin, and Anna Sawai. Diesel has also made it clear that he is trying heavily to get Dwayne Johnson to return to reprise his role as Hobbs. Cardi B has also been confirmed by Diesel to be returning for the final story with Alan Ritchson (Reacher) also attached to the project.

Fast X is set to drift into theaters on May 19, 2023. You can check out more images from the upcoming film down below:

Image via Empire