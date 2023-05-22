Editor's note: The article below contains spoilers for 'Fast X'.If you had the chance of checking out Fast X in theaters, you already know that the new installment of a Fast & Furious franchise bids farewell to one of the franchise's greatest characters by the end of its run. After Dom Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) child gets snatched from Jakob’s (John Cena) car by new villain Dante (Jason Momoa), the younger brother decides to pull the ultimate selfless act and sacrifice himself so that Dom can escape with the boy. It’s an impactful scene, and director Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk) revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he came up with it.

As you might know, Leterrier wasn’t originally attached to direct Fast X, but was approached after long-time franchise director, writer and producer Justin Lin abruptly exited the project after filming had already started. So, Leterrier came in with the script fully written, but he states that after he met John Cena he had an idea for his character’s arc that would play up his likability. The director states the idea to kill him off came to him “early on”:

"I said to John, 'You will have to sacrifice yourself, to give the ultimate gift to your brother to save his son.' I pitched him between two takes as I'm over there resetting the camera. I pitched him this thing and then he loved it. And that literally changed his performance because he understood where he was going. 'I'm going to give so much love so then the sacrifice really hurts.' And it really does hurt."

A New Jakob Was Essential For Fast X's Endgame

Leterrier also explains that he wanted to do his own interpretation of Jakob, and the way he sees it “that man can be a badass but cannot be a bad guy. There's no mean bone in his body.” It’s pretty easy to see this come through in Fast X, since Cena shares the bulk of his scenes with newcomer Leo Abelo Perry (Cheaper by the Dozen), who plays his nephew. Throughout the movie, we see Jakob entirely as the “cool uncle,” which, of course, helps us feel the impact when his cannon-car explodes.

Of course, the Fast & Furious saga has brought back several characters from the dead, most notably Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and fan-favorite Han (Sung Kang). However, as the franchise gears up to do its final lap (or maybe two final laps), chances are that Cena’s character will stay dead in order to keep stakes high. Fast X is in theaters everywhere now.

