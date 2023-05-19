Editor's Note: The following contains Fast X spoilers.Ever since his breakout role as Khal Drogo in the first season of Game of Thrones, Jason Momoa has made it evident that he’s ready to take on any muscle-bound hero role that he can get. Like Drogo, his starring roles in Bullet to the Head and See were similarly morally complex, but were still more or less noble in their intentions. However, that all changed thanks to the role of Arthur Curry in Justice League and Aquaman; Momoa was one of the key figures of the now-faded DCEU, and to this day Aquaman is the highest-grossing DC comic book adaptation of all time. However, it’s not necessarily a dynamic role that gives Momoa a lot to work with, and his standout supporting turn as the villain Dante Reyes in Fast X is the most memorable character he’s played on screen since his days in Westeros. Rather than being placed at the center of the story, Momoa kills it with an eccentric villainous performance where he gets to delightfully torment his co-stars with an utterly bizarre, yet oddly terrifying performance.

If Aquaman is a role that fits strictly within the parameters of a strict DC mythology (one that Zack Snyder treated as some sort of pseudo-epic), then Dante is basically an amalgamation of every crazy acting choice that Momoa has had to keep locked away. The villainous criminal mastermind is the son of the lead antagonist from Fast Five that is killed after Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) robs him of his fortune during the now iconic vault heist. Dante has worked up a complex plan of revenge through a decade’s worth of research and has devised a cruel way of singling out targets and putting their loved ones in danger. While he’s arguably the most menacing villain in The Fast and the Furious series so far, there’s also a comic zaniness that Momoa adds to the character that makes him even more interesting. Perhaps villains are the niche he should be pursuing instead of a rather dull hero like Aquaman.

Jason Momoa Is a Great 'Fast X' Villain

Jason Momoa gets the entire opening sequence of Fast X to himself; the creative team must have realized that Fast Five is still the best film in the saga because the prologue retells the events of the film from Dante’s perspective. This leads up to a terrific villainous standoff where Dante shows up to take over the antagonist role from an embittered Cipher (Charlize Theron); in a single encounter, he proves to be more threatening than the main villain of the previous two films. Dante shows both technical brilliance and tease of his physicality; he holds the families of Cipher’s guards hostage in order to convert them to his side, and the one henchman that had no immediate connections for him to exploit is the one that Dante ruthlessly stabs to death in what he treats as a casual act of physical dominance. Most interestingly, Dante seems to be completely beyond any point of reason, which Momoa dials up to a disturbing degree. He even mentions to Cipher that if she wanted to control the world, he just wants to see it suffer.

Momoa isn’t just the best villain in The Fast and Furious franchise due to his evil plan, but because he was at the perfect stage in his career to steal the film. Theron is an Academy Award winner and easily has the best filmography of any of the cast, and seeing her bring her typical eloquence to such an absurd franchise always felt odd. Shaw (Jason Statham) and Jakob (John Cena) were both muscle-bound hunks who provided temporary threats before becoming allies of Dom, yet it’s pretty much guaranteed that Dante isn’t joining the “family” at any point. This is someone who hangs out with the painted corpses of the enemies he’s butchered to death and takes pleasure in kidnapping children; Momoa’s wicked delight in his own schemes makes the character even more entertaining and unique. There’s a level of zaniness that Momoa brings to the role that allows him to show his comedic strengths as well; he cruelly mocks those that he’s demolished and even performs an impromptu ballet number as he bombs the Vatican. Diesel’s stone-cold seriousness is completely overwhelmed by someone like Momoa that’s just reveling in the inherent absurdity of the material.

Jason Momoa's Aquaman Does Not Have a Future

Momoa was not set up for success in any way with the role of Aquaman. On top of his misguided introduction, where he appears in video footage within Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, he had to step into a major supporting Justice League role before the audience got the chance to learn anything about him. While this was a unique situation, it speaks to the type of pressure that comic book actors have to deal with when they step into a multi-film contract. Momoa seems generally bored when he’s forced to show up and deliver expositional monologues, and there’s nothing that interesting about Arthur’s motivation. He has an evil half-brother (Patrick Wilson) and needs to take over as King of Atlantis; how many superheroes have been given a similar task?

While Aquaman itself gave Momoa more to do than the Snyder films (which was fairly easy), it showed his limitations as an actor. He’s utterly transfixing in any of James Wan’s masterfully directed acted sequences, but any moment where he’s not showing off his incredible physicality feels like a chore to sit through. The comedic banter between Arthur and Mera (Amber Heard) is painfully awkward, and their rushed romance feels even more insincere. There’s no emotion generated by the return of his mother (Nicole Kidman), and Arthur doesn’t really have the characteristics of a leader. It’s hard for him to embrace being an entertaining action hero who shoots off one-liners when he’s saddled with an overcomplicated backstory and predetermined role in upcoming projects.

All indications point to the idea that the upcoming sequel Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom will be a disaster that effectively ends the DCEU as we know it, with the possibility of Momoa being recast as Lobo. Another superhero role isn’t quite the right choice for Momoa as he improves as an actor; Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans have been able to find their grooves as actors in projects outside of the MCU where they could be more inventive and work with auteurs. Creative freedom goes a long way, and Momoa getting to maniacally laugh as he threatens Dom’s child while barreling through civilians in Fast X is single-handedly more interesting than anything he did in Aquaman. Perhaps he’s found a niche with villains, but as of now, Dante provides him with a much more interesting role than Aquaman has ever provided him with.

