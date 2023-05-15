While we are all excitedly waiting for Jason Momoa to unleash chaos and destruction in Fast X, composer Brian Tyler promises the audience will understand and even be sympathetic to the villain's actions. Ahead of the premiere of Fast X, I sat down with Tyler to discuss the highly-anticipated sequel, uncovering new details about Momoa’s Dante and how the villain fits in the franchise.

Tyler has been part of Fast & Furious since its inception, defining the soundtrack of our favorite action franchise. Over the years, Tyler has created the themes for each new character introduced in the franchise, a track that reflects their personality, motivations, and connections to other heroes and villains. That gives Tyler a unique insight into what makes each character tick. That’s why, for Momoa’s Dante, Tyler had to push himself to create one of the most complex themes in the franchise. As Tyler tells us:

"And now you have Dante, this new character that is Jason Momoa, who has one of my favorite themes that I've ever done. It’s brand new for it. It has a really interesting harmonic chord progression, but with this melody that is slightly out in a way that it just feels really good. Like when you hear it, there's a certain moment where it's kind of a rotating, undulating, kind of building a piece of music. And every time it hits this one part, it off-kilter in a way musically that kind of hits you in that sweet spot. It kind of gives you that ‘ooh’ feeling that makes it feel different. It makes it feel special. It's not just villain music. It's smarter, in terms of his character."

In Fast X, Momoa’s Dante goes after the Fast Family to get revenge for his father, Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), the drug kingpin Dom (Vin Diesel) helped take down during the events of Fast Five. Of course, that makes Momoa the most dangerous villain the Family has ever faced since Dante is willing to sacrifice anything in the name of vengeance. Still, as Tyler puts it, Fast X gives Dante humanity, and fans will be able to empathize with the character. In the composer’s words:

"There's an intelligence to him [Dante]. You relate to this character in a way. You're given enough story about this character to understand where he's coming from and empathize with them. And there's emotion to it. And in the way it builds, you can see how it's just kind of almost like there's a beauty to it, that you're attracted to this character in a way. But you can see how it's gone wrong and it's gone to the other side. It's like, I'm really proud of it."

Fast X brings back recurring cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, and Scott Eastwood. Besides Momoa and Larson, the newcomers' cast also includes The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, and Puerto Rican legend Rita Moreno as Dom’s grandmother.

Fast X drives into theaters on May 19. Keep an eye out for our full interview with Tyler.