The Fast & Furious franchise has captivated audiences worldwide with its high-octane action, thrilling car chases, and charismatic characters. From gravity-defying stunts to adrenaline-pumping thrills that keep audiences on the edge of their seats, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and co. have kept fans hooked for two decades. Yet in the franchise's latest installment, Fast X, we see a welcome change to those tired patterns in Jason Momoa's performance as Dante Reyes.

It isn't hard to see that beneath the surface of this adrenaline-fueled Fast & Furious saga lies a complex web of gender dynamics, particularly surrounding the concept of toxic masculinity. Fast & Furious has often served as a banner film for toxic masculinity. The traits associated with the term usually prioritize aggression, dominance, and emotional suppression while discouraging vulnerability and emotional expression. All of these are seen in spades throughout the franchise. Jason Momoa’s Reyes in Fast X is thus a welcome respite from the crass male antagonists of the past. He is almost always dressed in something colorful, usually sporting his signature purple car, and isn’t afraid to have a mani-pedi - even if it's with the company of people he’s killed.

Historically, Fast & Furious Villains Ooze Male Machismo

In the past, we’ve had hypermasculine characters like Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), introduced in Furious 7. Shaw is driven by vengeance and the need to assert dominance. His actions throughout the film, such as seeking retribution and displaying a disregard for human life, exemplify the toxic masculinity trope. His redemption arc and ultimately becoming a leader have done nothing to soften the blow of his classic machismo. Another notable example is Owen Shaw (Luke Evans), Deckard's brother, who serves as the antagonist in Fast & Furious 6. Owen exhibits traits associated with toxic masculinity, including his obsession with power and control. His need to prove his superiority through physical strength and strategic dominance is indicative of the damaging consequences that can arise from the reinforcement of such masculine ideals.

Jason Momoa's Dante Reyes Reinvents the Fast & Furious Villain

Fast & Furious films have showcased hypermasculine characters ever since the first installment, however, Jason Momoa’s turn as Dante Reyes has done much to reinvent that. It’s never quite established what Reyes’ sexuality is but he’s a far cry from the uber-masculine villains we’ve seen the gang face. Yet, he is still portrayed as the most fearsome opponent Toretto has yet to face - outsmarting and outmaneuvering Toretto at every turn.

Exactly who is responsible for the extent of Dante Reyes' queer codedness isn't totally clear, yet it is important to explore the pitfall of this narrative choice. In Fast X, Momoa's portrayal of Reyes exhibits a flamboyant and campy demeanor, reminiscent of stereotypical LGBTQ+ traits often associated with villainous characters. This technique, known as queer coding, is prevalent in media and perpetuates the idea that queerness is synonymous with strangeness, villainy, or otherness. Comparisons to previous instances of queer coding in Disney films, such as Jafar, Scar, and Ursula, highlight a broader societal issue where queerness is often depicted as creepy or menacing. The film’s establishment of Reyes as an antagonist by portraying him as an atheist and a homoerotic, nihilistic terrorist fighting the movie's Christian family-oriented protagonists is the kind of branding that is particularly dangerous right now given the deeply divided political atmosphere. The heavy-handedness with which the film emphasizes this contrast, including scenes of Reyes attempting to blow up the Vatican and taunting the protagonist's faith, reinforces harmful stereotypes.

But there’s also cause to celebrate Jason Momoa’s turn as Fast X's villain. In fact, I’d argue that it may be reductive to deem it maliciously queer-coded. We’ve had far too many stoic heroes with little personality outside their affinity for girls and guns. Momoa’s Reyes is a new brand of evil for the Fast universe. You can’t even argue that he is a clearly gay evil character given that the only person he hits on in the movie is Danielle Melchior’s character. So maybe Reyes isn’t gay, or is on the spectrum somewhere or maybe it’s none of our business altogether.

Because why not let the character be ambiguous about who he sleeps with when so much of the film is devoted to heteronormative life and family. Reyes could simply be in touch with his feminine side as evidenced by his nail polish use and hairstyle. Momoa plays Reyes with the wide-eyed maniac energy that sets him up as a Joker arch-type for Toretto. His crazy schemes, paired with his wild laughter and affinity for chaos make him the perfect foil for the Fast gang. His infectious energy essentially holds the film in place and Momoa has chemistry with every single member of the sprawling cast he engages with in the film - be it Brie Larson or Diesel.

Jason Momoa's Dante Reyes Is Fast & Furious' Perfect Final Adversary

Fast X's third act twist revealing that Alan Ritchson’s Aimes is in cahoots with Reyes likely has little more to offer than a good old-fashioned partnership between the two but hey, why not let sparks fly between the two hulking brutes? Given the franchise’s propensity to appeal to its hardcore heterosexual audience alone, it is unlikely that there’s going to be a blossoming gay romance in part two of Fast X, but one can hope that Momoa keeps his schtick there as well and throws that suggestion into the mix as well.

It’s very possible that the queer coding of Dante Reyes has been a mixture of the writing by Dan Mazeau and Justin Lin and Jason Momoa’s interest in serving something different. But whatever the case is, the product on screen is quite appealing. Momoa’s big bad finally takes on the machismo in the franchise and he does so with aplomb. If there was ever a case for gay villains in genre films (no, not Skyfall) then here it is. Some may find that queer coding a character who isn’t defined as such and making him villainous is the wrong move, especially in these trying times. I would argue, though, that Momoa’s Reyes is a break from the tired masochistic villains that have populated the Fast franchise for the past two decades. In the grand scheme of things, his sexuality is irrelevant to the plot. But what his character does provide is a distinct change from the other adversaries in the series. Most importantly, Reyes is pitted as the final bad guy for the series, giving him the biggest, baddest role in terms of villains in the franchise. So why not, let that be someone who doesn’t fit the status quo in the Fast universe and in on-screen action films in general?