Editor's Note: The following contains Fast X spoilers.

If you’ve been paying close attention to Jason Momoa’s distinctive attire as the nefarious Dante in the promotional materials for Fast X, you might notice that this Fast & Furious baddie has some painted nails. The bright colors are hard to ignore and it’s such a stark difference from the default attire norms of what other Fast & Furious villains wear that it’s impossible not to notice those nails. Upon recognizing this flamboyant flourish on Dante’s body, it’s inevitable one might start to wonder if Fast X will even reference this detail or if it’ll just go unnoticed. Perhaps the vivid hues themselves are drawing enough attention.

However, Fast X does find room in its expansive runtime for a nail painting scene involving Dante and two of his deceased henchmen. It’s a truly bizarre scene and not even because a dude known for machismo is painting his nails. After all, nail painting, like any article of clothing, is a gender-neutral exercise that anyone can do. People of all genders, body types, and personalities should be encouraged to paint their nails or anything else that makes them feel comfortable in their identity. The ludicrousness instead comes from the juxtaposition between mundane cosmetic care and extremely dark jokes, not to mention how much this scene feels like it doesn’t quite gel with the default comedic tone of the Fast & Furious saga.

What Is This 'Fast X' Nail Painting Sequence?

Image via Universal

Fast X's nail painting scene begins with Dante painting another man’s toenails in a cozy spot somewhere in Rio de Janeiro. As he puts the finishing touches on this man’s toes, Dante begins to ramble about the importance of pausing the busy aspects of life to make time for these kinds of activities. It’s here that the camera cuts to the face of the man Dante has been chatting to and it’s revealed that this guy is a dead henchman. To boot, his eyes are being kept open through an avalanche of scotch tape plastered all over his face. Nearby, there’s another deceased henchman whose face is also being kept in a permanent “inviting” expression through the magic of tape.

Dante finishes up his chat by cracking open a laptop and acting like one of the henchmen just suggested the wicked idea of draining the bank accounts of Dominic Toretto and all his accomplices. With just a few clicks on his keyboard, Dante is able to accomplish this seemingly daunting task and make survival extra harder for these car-fixated heroes. After suggesting to the corpse to make sure he doesn’t keep his toes moving until the paint dries, Dante stands up, remarks that somebody will stop by the premises soon to bury these two men, and then exits the scene.

With that, Fast X has finally confronted Dante’s painted nails and offered yet another obstacle for the film’s heroes to transverse. The goals for this small scene may be obvious, but there’s still a lot to break down here.

Where’s the Comedy in This 'Fast X' Scene Coming From?

Image via Universal Pictures

The character of Dante in Fast X can often be a strange concoction underpinned by potentially troubling subtext and this scene exemplifies this. Simply put, the villain of this movie is a man who acts super feminine in contrast to the super stoic and conventionally masculine Dominic Toretto. On the one hand, this feels like a new evolution of the old 1940s film noir trope of having Humphery Bogart duke it out with queer-coded adversaries as a way of reinforcing traditional gender norms. “Abnormal” forms of masculinity are coded as antagonistic while conventionally accepted manifestations of that gender are lifted up.

Of course, things in Fast X, believe it or not, are more complicated than that, mainly because the male heroes of the film are a lot more emotionally nuanced than many conventional masculine heroes in the American action movie landscape. Plus, Dante's evil is more defined by him blowing up cities and slicing random throats than the fact that he likes to wear colors traditionally defined as "feminine." As for the comedy in this particular Dante scene, the yuks comes less from the idea that his feminine behavior is innately humorous and more from juxtaposing his nonchalant attitude with the idea that he’s hanging around corpses. The gruesome visual comedy of seeing dead faces contorted to seem alive once more with hastily applied scotch tape is also clearly more of the comedic focus than just playing the idea of Jason Momoa holding nail polish for cheap laughs.

Even if the gender-based subtext of this sequence isn’t as toxic as it could be, though, this is still a strange sequence that feels a bit superfluous in a movie plagued by pacing problems. Dante’s an overall entertaining villain, but Fast X, particularly in its second half, is certainly a bit too in love with just having him prattle on with comedic retorts and sassy comebacks. These can sometimes feel like the sort of improvised one-liners that weigh down the pacing of a Judd Apatow comedy, those humorous moments people were too in love with on the set to realize they wouldn’t work in a finished movie. This nail-painting scene lapses too much into this territory, especially since draining the wallets of the Fast X heroes doesn’t end up impacting the story that much.

The Best Parts of That 'Fast X' Nail Painting Scene

Image via Universal



Luckily, if there’s anything in this sequence that makes it fleetingly enjoyable, it’s Jason Momoa. Throughout Fast X, Momoa is a live wire clearly having a blast playing such an oversized individual. Here, Momoa’s gifts for lending such energy and entertaining vibrancy to Dante’s eccentric tendencies are especially palpable. His easygoing rapport with people who aren’t even alive is incredibly enjoyable and he nails the delivery of critical lines like Dante’s off-hand remark that somebody will be along soon to bury these corpses.

It's also commendable that Fast X commits to the gruesome comedic beat of constantly cutting back to the faces of those dead henchmen, their eyes forever ripped open with vacant pupils staring back at the audience. It’s a strange gag that feels out of tune with typical Fast & Furious jokes, but that’s what makes it exciting. Too much of Fast X is beholden to the past of this franchise, but here’s some darkly humorous imagery that feels fresh, new, and not just an extension of something done in an earlier movie. If there’s anything justify this nail painting scene being in Fast X at all, it’s that it does offer some bursts of levity that expand what kind of humor people can expect from Fast & Furious installments.

The nail painting scene in Fast X is bound to become one of the most talked about moments of the entire feature. Unfortunately, part of that discourse will inevitably involve some people solely laughing at the idea of a man using nail polish, a reflection of how Fast X can’t avoid gender-based stereotypes that plagued both American cinema and American society as a whole. If there’s any justice in this world, though, this nail painting scene will be mostly remembered and discussed as a great distillation of Jason Momoa’s best acting attributes from Fast X. Maybe it’ll even encourage some dudes to feel more comfortable painting their nails, which would be an incredible net good for society.

