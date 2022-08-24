Everyone appreciates a change of scenery from time to time and for actor Jason Momoa that change comes in the form of his villainous role in Fast X, the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. Having played the hero across many of his previous works, Momoa is enjoying the thrill of being the guy that everyone else hates.

In a brief chat with Variety at the red-carpet premiere of the third season of the actor’s Apple TV+ series See, Momoa teased the arrival of his villainous bad guy to the world of cars and Dominic Toretto portrayed by Vin Diesel. The actor was excited about being cast in the role and offered his opinion on what he thinks are the issues driving his character in the tenth mainline entry. “Time of my life. I get to be the bad guy finally. I’ve been the good guy for a while,” Momoa said. “He’s very sadistic and androgynous and he’s a bit of a peacock… He’s got a lot of issues, this guy. He’s definitely got some daddy issues.”

What to expect from the film is still being quiet as regards the plot. However, Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson did state in an interview last year that the film will focus on an older version of Dom and the expansion of his true passion, family. Fast X is the first of a two-part offering that would ultimately close out the legendary 20-year-old franchise. Momoa’s addition to the team is one of a number of new faces added to the team for this burst to the finish line. Rita Moreno has been cast as Dom's grandmother. Fast X will also see the addition of Alan Ritchson, Brie Larson and Daniela Melchior.

Before Momoa’s character gets to feuding with Diesel’s Dom, the actor will have the third and final season of the sci-fi drama See available to stream. He will also be returning to his superhero duties as Arthur Curry in DC’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. However, production for his first villain role in a long time has not been without challenges. Just as production on Fast X began, Justin Lin who directed half of the films in the franchise, left his role. The reason for his departure had conflicting reports. Momoa himself got in trouble for an errant post on social media and more recently, the residents of Angelino Heights, the neighborhood where Dom and his family reside in the franchise are planning a real-life protest. The area has been a hotspot for fanatics of the franchise, and it has caused an issue or two for its residents.

Fast X will see the return of stars like Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Scott Eastwood, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Jason Statham and Cardi B.

The film will hit theatres on May 19, 2023.