Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Fast X.

Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) has always occupied a strange place in the Fast & Furious mythos. Being one of the characters introduced in the very first installment of the series, The Fast and the Furious, she’s one of the most prominent individuals in the entire saga. However, despite being around for decades, Letty has never gotten much in the way of substantive character development or personality traits divorced from her partner, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel). Starting out the franchise as just “the girlfriend” didn’t give Letty much of a foundation to stand on and being reduced to just a corpse that could motivate Toretto in Fast & Furious only compounded the problems with the character.

The issues with Letty have only been exacerbated by how engaging Rodriguez is in other movies like Widows and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The only problem with those enjoyable performances is that they reinforce how little she’s given to do as Letty in the Fast & Furious installments. The character’s shabby treatment continues in Fast X, which really does this staple of the saga dirty. Letty, Rodriguez, and moviegoers all deserved better than how this figure was handled throughout the events of Fast X.

RELATED: Sorry, Boys! Women Are the Roaring Engine of the 'Fast & Furious’ Franchise

What Happens to Letty in 'Fast X'?

Image via Universal Pictures

As Fast X begins, she and Dominic Toretto have settled into a quiet domestic life raising their son Brian. The globe-trotting spy escapades seem to have been handed off to other Fast & Furious characters like Roman (Tyrese Gibson) and Tej (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges). It’s now time for Letty and Toretto to focus on more intimate matters, like getting frisky in the bedroom. Yes, Fast X does make sure to emphasize that Letty and Toretto are still sexually active in married life. It’s an update that proves amusing just because Diesel hasn’t at all improved his ability to communicate even an ounce of sexual charisma since the days of xXx while Rodriguez instantly exudes such potent queer butch energy every second she’s on-screen. The dissonance between the two’s sexual auras is the most memorable aspect of Letty’s Fast X screentime, bar none.

A sudden visit from big Fast & Furious baddie Cipher (Charlize Theron) leads to Letty and Toretto learning about the existence of Dante (Jason Momoa) and realizing that their pals are walking into a trap. The duo head to Rome to save Roman and company, an endeavor that ends with our heroes getting blamed for a terrorist attack. Letty is arrested by The Agency (the group she and Toretto used to work for) and locked up in a prison that’s incredibly off the grid. It isn’t long into her stay here that Letty is informed by Tess (Brie Larson) that help is on the way. Soon afterward, Letty learns she’s sharing this prison with Cipher, who promptly breaks the duo out of their chains.,

From here, Letty and Cipher duke it out in a hand-to-hand fight that ends in a weird draw because none of the Fast & Furious actors can ever be depicted losing in a skirmish. After this duel, Letty discovers that the prison she’s been kept in is located somewhere in the Arctic and, realizing the odds she’s facing, reluctantly works with Cipher to leave the facility. Shortly after the pair exit the premises, they’re greeted with a submarine breaking through the ice landscape. This craft is piloted by none other than Giselle (Gal Gadot), with Letty expressing shock that this woman is alive and well as the Fast X credits begin to roll.

Letty’s 'Fast X' Presence Is a Mess

Image via Universal

The problems with Letty in the narrative of Fast X are issues that plague many different aspects of this screenplay. Chiefly, the whole thing is too busy and convoluted for its own good. There’s no room for Letty to breathe or come off like a relatable human being when there are so many references, lore developments, and character reveals to get through. There’s just so much going on that none of it leaves an impact and characters like Letty get lost in the shuffle. She’s a passive observer of big events who doesn’t even get to make major choices during significant action sequences like Toretto or Jakob (John Cena). Save for one chase scene against Dante and that Cipher skirmish, Letty is just listening to exposition or stuck in handcuffs for most of Fast X.

Even more baffling, though, is how another key character doesn’t seem to care at all about Letty’s absence throughout Fast X. Young Brian is constantly asking Jakob (his protector during all this mayhem) where his father is, when can he see his dad again, if his papa is okay. Brian is far less concerned with Letty, the woman who’s raised him now for years. There’s been no suggestion of tension between mother and son that would make it natural for Brian to give Letty the cold shoulder when she’s also missing in action. It’s a strange and incredibly distracting detail that undercuts the idea of the Toretto family being a believable family unit while reinforcing how much of an afterthought Letty is in this screenplay.

It's also a strange idea to detach Letty from any other beloved members of the cast for nearly the entirety of Fast X. While the main Fast & Furious “family” gets split up for much of Fast X’s runtime, Roman still gets to be with Tej and Han, while Toretto moves across the globe interacting with a barrage of various characters. Letty, meanwhile, is trapped in a prison with only Cipher and, for one scene, Tess as company. It just makes her plotline so much more boring that she has nobody fun to hang out with. Plus, Rodriguez’s best recent performances in movies like Widows and Honor Among Thieves showed how skilled she is working within an ensemble. Fast X is just wasting this performer’s talents with its unimaginative approach to Letty’s subplot.

'Fast X' Is Unfortunately Not an Anomaly in How it Treats Letty

Image via Universal Pictures

Fast X is not a weird aberration in how it treats Letty. The way the character is given so little agency or even just fun ridiculous action sequences in Fast X is emblematic of how the Fast & Furious franchise has always struggled to give her exciting material to work with. After all, in only her second appearance in this saga (in 2009’s Fast & Furious), Letty was fridged as a cheap tactic to push that movie’s narrative into overdrive. Laziness has, unfortunately, permeated the way Letty has been written in the various Fast & Furious installments.

Perhaps the final Fast & Furious installments that Fast X bends over backward to set up will finally give Letty the proper treatment she deserves. The track record of this saga, though, doesn’t offer much hope for such an outcome. There’s been limitless imagination in the Fast & Furious movies for conjuring up wacky action-oriented scenarios where cars can be used to save the world. However, Fast X demonstrates how that same imagination is absent when it comes to giving Letty anything interesting to do.

Read More About 'Fast X'