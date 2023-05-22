For over two decades, Fast and Furious has exhilarated audiences across the globe with petrol-pumping action and family-fuelled drama. Over the years, the franchise has captured the essence of family-you-choose with captivating ease courtesy of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto and Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner, who shared a special brotherly bond throughout the franchise until Walker's tragic death in 2013. Now, with the saga wrapping up and Fast X marking the beginning of the end of the road, film star Michelle Rodriguez has teased what could be on the cards next for the saga.

During an interview with Variety, Rodriguez hinted at the potential for more exploration of other stories within the Fast universe. "You pass the baton on, you take the backseat, you go passenger side, you do all of these things," she said. When probed on if she really intends of sitting shotgun, she added: "When it comes to the next generation you have to [sit shotgun] it’s the only way to let them define the future." If there was any doubt as to whether spin-offs were on the table then Rodriguez's on-screen partner in crime Diesel cleared that up by revealing how he has already been working on other stories. “I started developing the female spinoff…in 2017 with other spinoffs, and the sooner I deliver the finale, the sooner I can launch all the spinoffs," he revealed. “Look how many characters and great talent there is in the movie. There was no way I can pull that off unless I had everyone on for five seconds. These characters are appealing and we need to see more of them.”

Fast X Has Made a Rocky Entrance into Theaters

The comments come fresh on the back of Fast X's first weekend in theaters. Originally, it was anticipated the film would be one of two installments. However, in true Dominic Toretto style Diesel casually dropped news of a third part during the film's premiere in Rome. Whilst the news certainly came as a shock to fans who were gearing up to say their goodbyes with the next film, it turns out the cast were also riding in the same car as the rest of the world. During the interview, Rodriguez was quizzed on when she found out about the news of Fast X: Part Three, she revealed: “On tour. To be quite honest, he’s [Diesel] like that, he always does this kind of stuff but on tour, we found out.”

Fast X, which sees Dom and his family confronted by a ghost from the past in the form of Jason Momoa's villainous Dante, is faced with some seriously high stakes as it has a mammoth $340 million budget to account for. This weekend, the film opened to $67.5 million domestically. Whilst a triumphant taking on its own, the film has quite the way to go before it's in money-making territory. That being said, the road ahead is still long and anything is possible.

Fast X is in theaters now and you can watch Rodriguez speaking about the franchise's future in the video below.